DeSantis receives$1M cash bump

DeSantis receive

$1M cash bump

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he got a $1 million cash bump after Wednesday night's presidential debate.

That amount came in over the first 24 hours after DeSantis and seven other contenders met onstage in Milwaukee, according to his campaign.

In a statement to The Associated Press, campaign manager James Uthmeier said DeSantis "showed Wednesday night that he is a proven leader who will deliver results as president, and we are thrilled with the flood of support we have received since his debate victory."

DeSantis, who has been running second to the GOP front-runner, former President Donald Trump, raised more than $20 million for the first six weeks of his campaign but also burned through nearly $8 million over the same period. With $12.2 million on hand at the end of June, his campaign let some staffers go in July to help reduce operating expenses.

After being briefed in Milwaukee by top DeSantis campaign staffers, several donors told AP they were pleased with the governor's performance, as further evidenced by the fundraising.

"It's showing with the contributions that are coming in," Pete Snyder, an investor and DeSantis donor, said Thursday. "We had a huge day."

After speaking at the Republican National Committee's summer meeting, DeSantis headed to Iowa and the "Field of Dreams" movie site on Thursday, with events in South Carolina planned for Monday.

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy -- whose campaign told The Associated Press he had taken in $450,000 since the debate, with an average donation of $38 -- was also expected to stump in Iowa over the weekend.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott -- who made a direct fundraising appeal onstage in Milwaukee, asking viewers to go to his campaign website "for more information or to make a contribution" -- headed Friday to New Hampshire. He has a swing through South Carolina planned this week, as does former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Alabama bridge

OK'd by court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- The Alabama Supreme Court ruled Friday that the state can continue work on a new bridge that will give motorists an alternate route to state beaches.

Justices reversed an injunction issued by a Montgomery judge that had halted work on the bridge across the Intracoastal Waterway.

The injunction was issued after the operators of an existing toll bridge sued the state. Justices said the trial court did not have subject-matter jurisdiction over the bad-faith claim that served as the basis of the preliminary injunction.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said construction will resume in the coming weeks.

"This is an important victory for Alabama's coastal residents and millions of visitors to our state. The need for a new, free bridge is obvious," spokesman Tony Harris said.

He said the bridge will help relieve traffic congestion at the coast and provide an additional evacuation route during hurricane season.

Baldwin County Bridge Company, which operates an existing toll bridge to get to Gulf beaches, filed a lawsuit seeking to block construction of the new bridge that would be located just over 1 mile away from its existing toll bridge.

The company argued that Transportation Director John Cooper acted in bad faith during negotiations to lower toll amounts and other operational changes, and then pursued the new bridge project to financially damage the company.

"Today's decision sends an unfortunate message to businesses across this nation -- come to Alabama on notice that anything an unelected government official chooses to do to you, he can do and you are powerless to stop him even if he is acting in bad faith," Neal Belitsky, president of Baldwin County Bridge Company, told al.com.

Montgomery Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool in May sided with the toll bridge company in issuing a preliminary injunction ordering a halt to construction of the project. Pool said trial evidence showed that Cooper pushed for the new bridge without traffic studies and had only one discussion about it with the governor.