Dingle, Castaneda key War Eagles

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Rogers Heritage senior Amere Dingle ran for 148 yards and scored three touchdowns as the War Eagles rallied from a 13-10 third-quarter deficit to post a 38-13 victory over Siloam Springs on Friday night.

Siloam Springs (0-1) scored first on an 8-yard run by quarterback Jonathan Hyde with Heritage answering in the second quarter with a 25-yard field goal by Luis Gonzalez.

Heritage (1-0) took a 10-6 lead with 10:42 left in the third quarter on Dingle's first score, a 3-yard run. Siloam Springs answered with its last score of the game, a run up the middle by Jed Derwin for a 13-10 lead.

Heritage quarterback Dominic Castaneda then connected with Dingle on a 64-yard pass late in the third quarter. Then the War Eagles pulled away with on a 1-yard touchdown sneak by Castaneda with 10:04 remaining and scoring runs of 7 and 44 yards by Dingle to close it out.

"Hats off to Dom. It's his first time ever playing varsity quarterback and I couldn't be more proud of the guy," Heritage Coach Eric Munoz said. "First time starting and he gets the win. And you can't ask any more of Amere. It speaks for itself how many touchdowns he had."

Derwin, Siloam Springs' senior running back, led the Panthers with 74 yards on 10 carries.