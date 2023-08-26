Dragons make costly errors against Hornets

HARMONY GROVE -- A pair of early mistakes proved fatal on Friday for Junction City, which fell to Camden Harmony Grove 34-28 in its football season opener. The Dragons scored with 49 seconds left, but the Hornets recovered the onside kick and took a knee twice to run out the clock.

Harmony Grove jumped on top early, taking advantage of a pair of Junction City miscues. A high snap on a punt attempt gave the Hornets a first down at the 25, and they scored from there on a swing pass for a 6-0 lead with 8:17 left in the first.

The Dragons tied the game on Brady Penister's 1-yard run with 9:56 left in the second. Dominique Grimes hauled in a 31-yard reception from Lamontra Hankton, who scrambled to the 1-yard line to set up Penister's touchdown.

Harmony Grove answered with a 55-yard drive, culminating in a 1-yard touchdown and a 12-6 lead with 8:23 left in the second. The Hornets then forced a punt and returned it for a score and a 20-6 cushion with 5:20 left in the half.

The Dragons mounted a drive to close the half. Grimes had a reception to the Harmony Grove 3-yard line. On the final play, Penister took the snap and lobbed a pass into the end zone to Hankton, who leaped over a defender for a 4-yard touchdown reception. Hankton hooked up with Devonte Grimes for the 2-point conversion, cutting the deficit to 20-14 at the half.

Junction City, which lost two fumbles in the first quarter, turned the ball over again on a Hankton fumble after a long scramble. The Hornets scored on a long touchdown pass to push the lead to 28-14 with 25 seconds left in the third.

Harmony Grove then kicked the ball off to Dominique Grimes, who returned the kickoff for a touchdown with nine seconds left in the third, cutting the deficit to 28-22.

The Hornets added a touchdown for a 12-point lead with 1:16 left in the game. Dominique Grimes took a short pass from Hankton and turned it into a 46-yard touchdown reception with 49 seconds left to play. But the Dragons couldn't get the onside kick and the Hornets ran out the clock.