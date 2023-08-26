Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Elston help Patriots pull away

by KEVIN TAYLOR Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:45 a.m.

SPRINGDALE -- Hayden Wood started the post-Chris Wood by keeping it in the family.

Albeit for a few minutes.

Wood, the son of Chris Wood, the only head coach Springdale Har-Ber ever had prior to this season, caught an early 12-yard touchdown pass from Braden Sprague in the first quarter to give the Wildcats a lead.

But that was before Little Rock Parkview junior Monterrio Elston got going.

Elston ripped off a 68-yard touchdown run on Parkview's ensuing possession, and the Patriots scored 24 unanswered points to end the first half en route to a 52-21 victory over Springdale Har-Ber, spoiling the debut of Wildcats Coach Brent Eckley.

Elston ran for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he caught 2 passes for 92 yards and 2 scores.

"His nickname is 'Money,' " Little Rock Parkview Coach Brad Bolding said. "He is an unbelievable talent. College coaches are really missing on him. They might want to take a look at him now.

"As a whole, we showed what we're capable of. We still have some things to clean up, and I think everybody does their first game."

Andrew Williams' fumble recovery set up Salomon Aguilar's go-ahead 23-yard field goal on the Patriots' next possession. Quarterback Eric McGehee, whose interception led to Har-Ber's first score, atoned for his mistake in the second quarter by hitting Elston with a 22-yard touchdown pass with 9:21 to play in the half.

McGehee and Elston hooked up for a 57-yard scoring pass in the second half as well. Elston finished with 222 total yards

Cameron Settles scored from the 2 late in the half to give Parkview a 24-7 lead at the break.

The Patriots' defense limited Springdale Har-Ber to 30 first-half rushing yards.

Elston opened the second half with a 53-yard scoring run and later added a 57-yard touchdown reception.

Print Headline: Parkview, Elston roll over Har-Ber

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT