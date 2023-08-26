Elston help Patriots pull away

SPRINGDALE -- Hayden Wood started the post-Chris Wood by keeping it in the family.

Albeit for a few minutes.

Wood, the son of Chris Wood, the only head coach Springdale Har-Ber ever had prior to this season, caught an early 12-yard touchdown pass from Braden Sprague in the first quarter to give the Wildcats a lead.

But that was before Little Rock Parkview junior Monterrio Elston got going.

Elston ripped off a 68-yard touchdown run on Parkview's ensuing possession, and the Patriots scored 24 unanswered points to end the first half en route to a 52-21 victory over Springdale Har-Ber, spoiling the debut of Wildcats Coach Brent Eckley.

Elston ran for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he caught 2 passes for 92 yards and 2 scores.

"His nickname is 'Money,' " Little Rock Parkview Coach Brad Bolding said. "He is an unbelievable talent. College coaches are really missing on him. They might want to take a look at him now.

"As a whole, we showed what we're capable of. We still have some things to clean up, and I think everybody does their first game."

Andrew Williams' fumble recovery set up Salomon Aguilar's go-ahead 23-yard field goal on the Patriots' next possession. Quarterback Eric McGehee, whose interception led to Har-Ber's first score, atoned for his mistake in the second quarter by hitting Elston with a 22-yard touchdown pass with 9:21 to play in the half.

McGehee and Elston hooked up for a 57-yard scoring pass in the second half as well. Elston finished with 222 total yards

Cameron Settles scored from the 2 late in the half to give Parkview a 24-7 lead at the break.

The Patriots' defense limited Springdale Har-Ber to 30 first-half rushing yards.

Elston opened the second half with a 53-yard scoring run and later added a 57-yard touchdown reception.