FORDYCE 35, MONTICELLO 12

MONTICELLO -- Fordyce (1-0) earned a road nonconference win against Monticello (0-1).

Kobe Cunningham had a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown for the Redbugs.

Brenton Sledge and La'Quion Jackson each had rushing touchdowns for Fordyce.

For the Billies, Brooks Bowman threw a 65-yard touchdown pass and Jontavion Lambert ran for a 9-yard score.