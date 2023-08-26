Hornets dominate with solid defense

MAUMELLE -- It wasn't the cleanest of openers for the Maumelle Hornets but it was still one that left Coach Brian Maupin with a smile on his face.

The second-year head coach saw his defensive front dominate as the Hornets defeated the Sylvan Hills Bears 20-0 Friday night.

"We're trying to be pretty sharp, taking big strides in Year Two of our offense and defense and trying to be more crisp, but it has been tough to get live action because we have not been able to go outside this week.

"A physician told us to stay indoors because of the heat. It was a little sloppy, but for the most part I'm really proud of the kids' effort. We will clean all that up and the most exciting part is all of that is fixable and coachable."

The Hornets had numerous false start and offsides penalties, and a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct calls, but still Sylvan Hills could not take advantage."

The Hornets led 13-0 after the first half.

Maumelle took advantage of a bad punt and used short 40-yard scoring drive to take the lead. Sophomore quarterback Andrew Bjerknes hit Alan Timmons on a 9-yard pass for the score. Timmons also had a 13-yard reception on the drive. Sophomore Cooper Forrest hit the extra point to make it 7-0.

After Konnor Forte recovered a fumble, the Hornets got their second touchdown on a 52-yard end-around pass from Bubba Johnson to Jonathan Frost.

It stayed that way until the fourth quarter. The Hornets' defensive front dominated and the Bears rarely had a drive of more than two first downs.

"That is going to be the strength of this team." Maupin said. "I think we will go as far as that D front and Andrew Bjork take us. I am very confident in both of those things."

Forte also forced a fumble. Maupin said Dalen Larry and BJ Beets both played well.

The Bears managed one drive deep into Maumelle territory but that ended when Cato Hunter grabbed an interception at the 5 and returned it 63 yards.

Maumelle added its final score on a 5-yard run by Bubba Johnson who was stopped at the line of scrimmage but was pushed into the end zone by the rest of the Hornets team.