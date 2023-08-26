Mike Amiegbe, 45, of Boston, was sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $830,000 in forfeiture and restitution for opening multiple bank accounts that were used by others to deposit money embezzled from victims of online romance scams, according to court documents.

Michael Byrd, the Capitol Police officer who fatally shot rioter Ashli Babbitt as she tried to break into the Speaker's Lobby, will be promoted to captain, while Caroline Edwards, who testified for the Jan. 6 congressional panel, will be promoted to sergeant, according to internal agency announcements.

Magnar Evertsen of the Norwegian Agriculture Agency says repairs are underway on a dilapidated 4-mile stretch of border fence to keep reindeer from wandering into Russia after Moscow began billing for the animals' grazing at a nature reserve.

Bazaeluis Francois, 30, the captain of a migrant vessel, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a police officer after Palm Beach deputies say he rammed into a sheriff's office boat.

Shantell Jones, 23, of Detroit, was charged with two counts of kidnapping 14-day-old twins from a hotel in Livonia, as well as two counts of unlawful imprisonment, one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and three counts of larceny, according to the Wayne County, Mich., prosecutor's office.

Cheryl Massaro, board chair of the Flagler County School District in Florida, says it doesn't support segregation in the fallout of an elementary school assembly on low test scores that singled out Black students after which the principal was put on leave.

Angela Ryan of the London Zoo says the weights of its 14,000 animals are vital information as staff members begin luring squirrel monkeys onto scales, nudging tarantulas and coaxing tigers to stretch at the zoo's annual weigh-in.

Brian Sharp, director of an International Fund for Animal Welfare marine mammal rescue team, says a short-term dolphin hospital is opening on Cape Cod to give beached animals a better shot at survival upon their release.

Jakayla Williams, 18, of Dothan, Ala., was being jailed without bond on a capital murder charge after police said she placed her baby into an apartment complex's trash bin, authorities said.