The world in brief: Intruder prompts shutdown of U.N. site





Intruder prompts shutdown of U.N. site

GENEVA -- The sprawling U.N. compound in Geneva was briefly shut down Friday after an intruder broke through the security perimeter, a spokesperson said.

Alessandra Vellucci said the incident lasted no more than about half an hour, and that U.N. security teams and Geneva police were investigating. She declined to identify the "intruder" or say whether the person was in custody, but called it a "minor" incident.

The Geneva site, which houses a vast array of operations by the world body, is the second-largest U.N. facility outside its headquarters in New York and is home to its European headquarters. Vellucci said the last such security breach at the U.N. offices in Geneva occurred in 2017, also without major incident.

Poland searches for source of illness

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's internal security officers were searching for the source of a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease that has killed seven people and infected more than 100 others in the strategic city of Rzeszow, near the border with Ukraine, authorities said Friday.

The region of Rzeszow, in Poland's southeast, is a key transit hub for international military support for Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion last year. Ten-thousand U.S. troops are also stationed in the area.

Officials from the Internal Security Agency were inspecting various sites in Rzeszow, but primarily the water pipelines, where experts suppose the bacteria might be coming from. The deputy minister for state special services, Stanislaw Zaryn, said Russia's attempts to sow "panic" among Ukraine's allies were among the reasons for the inspection.

At least 113 residents have been infected in Rzeszow, 50 miles from border with Ukraine. The seven who died were elderly and had been suffering from chronic diseases. City authorities and experts say it is an unusual situation.

At a crisis meeting Thursday, city officials decided on a chlorine and ozone disinfection of more than 620 miles of Rzeszow pipelines that will take place today.

Legionnaires' disease is a lung infection that comes from inhaling infected water spray, not through drinking water. It is usually caught in places like hotels, hospitals or offices where the bacteria have got into the water supply, for example in air-conditioning systems or taps and showers that are not in frequent use.

NATO member Poland is supporting Ukraine in the military, political and humanitarian area. Poland's government says the nation has been exposed to Russia's hybrid war.

Bahamas makes attempt to legalize pot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- The government of the Bahamas has unveiled several bills aimed at legalizing marijuana for medical and religious purposes and decriminalizing possession of small amounts, joining other Caribbean nations that have taken similar steps.

If approved, those caught with less than 1 ounce of marijuana would pay a $250 fine and the incident would not appear on their criminal record. Buying marijuana for recreational purposes would remain illegal.

Officials said licenses for cultivation, retail, transport and religious use would only be granted to companies that are entirely Bahamian-owned. Licenses for research, testing and manufacturing would be awarded to companies that are at least 30% Bahamian owned.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder told reporters Thursday that marijuana for religious purposes could be smoked only on the premises of a licensed organization.

The government envisions creating a Cannabis Authority to regulate the industry.

Public hearings on the issue are scheduled for September, and legislation could be approved before next year.

Other Caribbean nations have relaxed their marijuana laws. Antigua decriminalized marijuana use for the general public. Jamaica also decriminalized small amounts of marijuana, while the U.S. Virgin Islands recently authorized its recreational and sacramental use.

Spanish agents seize 9.5 tons of cocaine

MADRID -- Spanish customs agents and National Police said Friday they confiscated the country's biggest cocaine haul to date of 9.5 tons hidden in a banana freight container originating from Ecuador.

The drug was found Wednesday in the southwestern port of Algeciras in a refrigerated container among a cargo shipment supposed to have held 1,080 boxes of bananas, said José Carlos Arobes, a senior official for the Spanish tax agency that covers customs inspections.

Before this seizure, Spain's biggest cocaine bust was of 8.4 tons in 2018, which was also found in a supposed banana container in Algeciras.

The tax agency said the investigations began in July when police received information about a pending shipment of Colombian cocaine via Ecuador in August. The organization behind the shipment operated through a banana exporting company in Machala, Ecuador, the agency said.

The cargo was scheduled to be delivered in Portugal for later distribution throughout Europe.

