Izard County 52, Cedar Ridge 22

NEWARK -- Wyatt Buchanan had four touchdown passes in the first half as the Cougars (1-0) built a 30-0 lead in the first quarter and 46-0 at halftime.

Gabe Spray had two touchdown receptions for Izard County, while Cash Arnhart, Porter Burton, Xander McCandlis and Micah Olsen each added a score.