Kremlin denies it played a role in Prigozhin’s death





The Kremlin on Friday rejected allegations that it was behind a plane crash that is presumed to have killed mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who conducted a brief mutiny in Russia two months ago.

Also Friday, more details emerged of Prigozhin's last days as a top adviser to the president of the Central African Republic recalling the Wagner paramilitary group leader's visit to the country days before his death.

Prigozhin, whose brutal fighters were feared in Ukraine, Africa and Syria, was eulogized Thursday by President Vladimir Putin, even as suspicions grew that the Russian leader was behind the crash that many saw as an assassination.

A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment concluded that the plane was downed by an intentional explosion. One of the U.S. and Western officials who described the assessment said it determined that Prigozhin was "very likely" targeted and that the explosion falls in line with Putin's "long history of trying to silence his critics."

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment, did not offer any details on what caused the explosion, which was widely believed to be vengeance for the mutiny in June that posed the biggest challenge to Putin's 23-year rule.

But Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov flatly rejected the allegations.

"Right now, of course, there are lots of speculations around this plane crash and the tragic deaths of the passengers of the plane, including Yevgeny Prigozhin," Peskov told reporters during a conference call. "Of course, in the West those speculations are put out under a certain angle, and all of it is a complete lie."

Prigozhin was listed among those aboard the plane.

Asked by The Associated Press whether the Kremlin has received an official confirmation of Prigozhin's death, Peskov referenced Putin's remarks from a day earlier: "He said that right now all the necessary forensic analyses, including genetic testing, will be carried out. Once some kind of official conclusions are ready to be released, they will be released."

Britain's Defense Ministry said the presumed death of Prigozhin could destabilize his Wagner Group of private military contractors.

His "exceptional audacity" and "extreme brutality" permeated the organization "and are unlikely to be matched by any successor," the ministry said in a statement.

Wagner mercenaries were key elements of Russia's forces in its war in Ukraine, particularly in the long fight to take the city of Bakhmut, the conflict's most grueling battle. Wagner fighters also have played a central role projecting Russian influence in global trouble spots, first in Africa and then in Syria.

President Joe Biden, speaking to reporters Wednesday, said he believed Putin was likely behind the crash. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov took offense at that. "It is not for the U.S. president, in my opinion, to talk about certain tragic events of this nature," he said Friday.

Numerous opponents and critics of Putin have been killed or fallen gravely ill in apparent assassination attempts, and U.S. and other Western officials long expected the Russian leader to go after Prigozhin, despite promising to drop charges in a deal that ended the June 23-24 mutiny.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who facilitated that deal, said Friday that Prigozhin never asked him for security guarantees. "I don't have to ensure Prigozhin's safety ... the conversation was never in that vein," he was quoted as saying by the state news agency Belta.

Lukashenko said he previously warned Putin of "an impending assassination attempt on Prigozhin," according to Belta. Lukashenko told Belta he received "very serious information from the deepest sources" while on a recent trip to the United Arab Emirates and passed it on via the Russian ambassador in the UAE to Putin and the head of Russia's FSB security agency.

Lukashenko later checked with Prigozhin, who confirmed Putin had warned him about the threat, according to Belta.

Since Prigozhin's presumed death, unconfirmed reports said hundreds of Wagner's fighters have fled Belarus. Relatives of Wagner fighters on one Telegram chat reported long lines for payments at a Wagner office in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, the private force's base.

AFRICAN VISIT

Fidele Gouandjika, adviser to Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera, remembered Prigozhin as a national hero who saved the African nation.

"He came here to galvanize his troops and then went elsewhere in Africa," Gouandjika said.

In countries such as the Central African Republic and Mali, Wagner operatives have provided security to autocratic leaders seeking to stay in power, as well as soldiers to help underequipped national armies fight rebels and extremist groups. In others, including Libya and Sudan, they have supplied warlords with weapons and training to mount challenges to fragile governments.

In return, Wagner's African clients supplied it with cash, along with gold and diamond mining concessions. Wagner's thousands of operatives and dozens of shell companies were also involved in other industries, including timber, beer and vodka, logistics and entertainment.

The future of this business empire now appears uncertain, with its most recognizable figure believed to be dead, analysts said.

John Lechner, an independent researcher writing a book on the Wagner group, said little would likely change in the short term for the group's activities in Africa. For Wagner's contractors, it might be business as usual as long as they keep being paid, he said. But he added that with Prigozhin's death, the group "might go on in a much less charismatic way."

Over time, other private military companies more closely affiliated with the Russian government could seek to recruit Wagner mercenaries, Lechner and others argued.

"The Wagner group is a tool in Putin's toolkit that he won't want to give up just because Prigozhin and the leadership of the Wagner group are gone," said Cameron Hudson, a former CIA analyst who is now an Africa specialist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

"There will be another Prigozhin," said Gouandjika, who wore a Wagner Group T-shirt and described himself as grieving. "We're awaiting the next one."

Information for this article was contributed by Aamer Madhani of The Associated Press and by Elian Peltier of The New York Times.

Russian servicemen inspect a part of a crashed private jet near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, reportedly died when a private jet he was said to be on crashed on Aug. 23, 2023, killing all 10 people on board. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)



Trucks and a crane arrive as Russian servicemen guard a road leading to the private jet crash site, near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region, Russia, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment has found that the plane crash presumed to have killed Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)



A lamp Illuminates parts of a private jet after a crash near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region, Russia, early Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, reportedly died when a private jet he was said to be on crashed on Aug. 23, 2023, killing all 10 people on board. (AP Photo)



A dog lies on the ground as Russian servicemen guard a road leading to the private jet crash site, near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region, Russia, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment has found that the plane crash presumed to have killed Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)



A truck carries a part of a private jet crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region, Russia, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment has found that the plane crash presumed to have killed Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)



In this image taken from video, smoke and flames rise from a crashed private jet near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, reportedly died when a private jet he was said to be on crashed on Aug. 23, 2023, killing all 10 people on board. (AP Photo)



A truck carries a part of a private jet crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region, Russia, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment has found that the plane crash presumed to have killed Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)



People carry a body bag away from the wreckage of a crashed private jet, near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, reportedly died when a private jet he was said to be on crashed on Aug. 23, 2023, killing all 10 people on board. (AP Photo)



A truck carries a part of a private jet crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region, Russia, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment has found that the plane crash presumed to have killed Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)







A man cries Friday standing at an informal memorial for Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of private military company Wagner Group in St. Petersburg, Russia. (AP/Dmitri Lovetsky)





