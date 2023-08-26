Why are benefits cut?

I received a letter on July 25 from the Social Security Administration's Retirement, Survivors, and Disability Insurance Department: "We reduce Social Security benefits paid to widows if they also receive a government pension based on their own work. We reduce benefits by two-thirds of the amount of the pension. For this reason, we are reducing your benefits beginning January 2024 by $366.60."

I am an 83-year-old widow who is disabled by polio. I am taking care of my 55-year-old VA disabled son. We are living on lower than a paycheck-to-paycheck budget. Why and who voted to do this? Why is the U.S. government preying on disabled widows who worked? Why am I being targeted?

This was emailed to the president, my two senators, and representative. When I received a reply, it stated, "As Congress considers modest changes to strengthen this program, I am concerned about the impact on current recipients and near-retirees. We can all agree it is unfair to change the rules of the game in the fourth quarter." Again, I replied, "Why are widows who worked all their lives being targeted for a two-thirds reduction in their SS pension?"

ROSELINDA JOHNSON

Russellville

Send party a message

Following the March 27 shooting at the Covenant School that devastated Nashville, leaving three 9-year-old students and three adults dead, Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee said he would ask the legislature to return to tackle public safety, even as his central proposal, a limited version of a "red-flag law" that could allow a judge to temporarily confiscate weapons from people determined to be a possible threat to themselves or others, was vilified by Republicans as an assault on constitutional rights, even though 19 states and the District of Columbia have implemented such laws.

We all know this by now: Americans, regardless of party affiliation, have supported overwhelmingly common-sense gun reforms for years, so why do they not act on the people's wishes? Your own paper, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, called for common-sense gun reforms, action, and implementation of red-flag laws. If Republicans are not sent a clear, resounding message, primarily at the polls, they will continue to turn their backs on our children, schools, and anywhere groups gather.

Why do we vote for a party that we know will not take action to address these continued, alarming, and deadly gun violence trends? Friends, good people, and bright individuals allow this to continue by supporting and voting for a party that has communicated by its lack of action that it does not value life but would instead place guns ahead of schools, families, and those in our communities.

Thank you, Governor Lee! I hope he calls out those of his party and takes this cause to the people of Tennessee because I believe he will find majority support there.

JIM LEWIS

Lincoln

Euphemism masters

My giggle for Friday was the headline "Trump visits jail in Atlanta for processing." Did he "visit" to pass out Bibles to the inmates? Did he "process" his sins against the Constitution?

Your headline writers are the undisputed masters of euphemism.

MATILDA BUCHANAN

Little Rock

Warnings came true

Before the last election I did all I could to warn voters of what Republicans would do if elected. Predictable as snakes are for biting, Republican agendas are predictable as well. They’ll make the most personal of your decisions for you, then make laws compelling your compliance. It seems their loyalty is to whoever pays them the best, and most of them will lie to you without compunction. Most of them in Arkansas voted for and still vigorously support a compulsive liar who I believe to be immoral, amoral, narcissistic, and complicit in the recent sedition against the country.

Now they have voted for the liar’s liar as governor. She was taught by her father, who it seems has decided that working for Caesar pays better. The embarrassment we had for attorney general was term-limited so she is now lieutenant governor, and now we have a man of questionable background as attorney general. He has been fully endorsed by the biggest liar in the country.

Republicans render allegiance to the NRA and promote its phallic symbols to be legally carried any place they choose.

When we twice elected a Black man as president, it appears the racist rednecks all across the South became Republicans to make sure that never happens again. Their intent to “Make America Great Again” is to suppress the votes of minorities and keep women in their places while telling you it’s God’s will.

I told you they’d prevent the teaching of factual history in the schools so they don’t have to admit what was done to Blacks, Indians, and certain others by white people who still have the hubris to call themselves Christian. Empress Sarah has issued that order, just as I said she would. They wrote those history books the way they wanted them.

KARL HANSEN

Hensley