The nation in brief: Marine pilot dead after jet crashes

NASA, SpaceX delay launch to station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- NASA and SpaceX halted the countdown late Thursday for the launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station.

Mission managers rescheduled the liftoff for early this morning, giving them an extra 24 hours to close out lingering issues, officials said. Nearly ideal weather was expected.

The four astronauts, representing four countries, had not yet headed to the SpaceX Falcon rocket awaiting them on the pad.

They are expected to spend six months at the space station, replacing four astronauts who have been there for half a year. A NASA astronaut is leading the new crew, which includes a Japanese surgeon and Danish and Russian engineers.

Earlier Thursday, the station had to dodge a piece of space junk, just hours before a Russian supply ship showed up with a fresh delivery. The debris, a fragment from China's 2007 anti-satellite missile test, would have passed dangerously close if the station's orbit not been lowered.

Marine pilot dead after jet crashes

SAN DIEGO -- A Marine Corps pilot was confirmed dead Friday after the crash of a combat jet near a San Diego base, the service said in a statement.

The F/A-18D Hornet went down at 11:54 p.m. Thursday near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and searchers recovered the pilot at the site, the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing said in a statement from its headquarters in Cherry Point, N.C.

The pilot was the only person aboard the jet, identified as part of Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 224. The squadron is based at MCAS Beaufort, S.C.

The identity of the pilot will not be released until 24 hours after all next-of-kin notifications have been completed, the Marine Corps said.

A Miramar statement said earlier that the aircraft was not part of its resident air wing but was operating from the air station.

The crash site was described as government property east of the air station. The site about 10 miles north of downtown San Diego is an area of largely vacant land.

Aircraft escorted from restricted area

WASHINGTON -- U.S. air defense scrambled fighter jets Friday to wave off a civilian aircraft that had entered temporarily restricted airspace near Lake Tahoe, where President Joe Biden and Jill Biden are vacationing.

The crews of two F-16s fired flares to catch the attention of the pilot of the civilian craft and escorted it out of the restricted airspace without further incident, North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, said in a statement.

A Coast Guard helicopter also took part in the intercept, which happened Friday morning West Coast time. No information about the civilian aircraft or its pilot was released.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that the incursion was "not of protective interest" and had no impact on Secret Service operations.

White House principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton added there also was no impact on the president.

Biden is due to fly back to Washington today after a week of vacation with his family in California's Lake Tahoe region.

Fire forces Louisana town to evacuate

BATON ROUGE -- A town in southwestern Louisiana is under mandatory evacuation orders because of a wildfire that state officials say is the largest they have ever seen.

Usually during this time of year, the Deep South state is addressing threats of imminent hurricanes, tropical storms and flooding. But this summer Louisiana has been plagued by record-breaking heat and extreme drought, which have made the wildfire risk unusually high. This month, there have been 441 wildfires in the state.

Louisiana's largest blaze, the Tiger Island Fire in Beauregard Parish, has already burned an estimated 23 square miles -- accounting for more acres of burned land than the state usually has in an entire year.

The fire forced the 1,200 residents of Merryville, a rural town just east of the Texas border, to evacuate Thursday night. The evacuation order remained in effect Friday. There have not been any reported injuries, but at least three residential structures have been burned, the Beauregard Parish sheriff's office posted on social media.

As of Friday morning, the fire was only 50% contained and "remains unpredictable due to the wind conditions as well as dry conditions" the sheriff's office said. Resources are stretched thin as firefighters work in hot weather and use local water sources.

"We only have so many resources to allocate to fires and once you are out, you're out," said Gov. John Bel Edwards, who surveyed damage from the wildfire Friday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that he was deploying firefighters and other emergency personnel to Louisiana to help combat the wildfire in Merryville. Edwards said many of the blazes could have been prevented if residents adhered to a statewide burn ban that has been in effect since early August.



