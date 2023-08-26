Body found at Siloam Springs Kayak Park

SILOAM SPRINGS — A body was found during search and rescue operations Saturday morning at Siloam Springs Kayak Park, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

The city earlier reported at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday the park had been closed temporarily due to a search and rescue operation. The city reported at 12:24 p.m. a body had been found.

Scott Miller, the city’s interim police chief, expressed “tremendous gratitude” to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office’s search and rescue team for its help locating the missing person, according to the Facebook post.

“Updates will continue to be provided as available. The Kayak Park remains closed at this time,” the post states.

This is the second incident this month that has led to the park closing temporarily.

On Aug. 13, a woman was floating on the river with a small child when the woman fell off her flotation device and did not resurface, causing the child to become temporarily stranded on the float until she too eventually fell into the water, according to a post on the city’s website. A 16-year-old boy attempted to assist and ventured into the water, but he was swept downstream by the current along with the mother and child.

All involved were eventually rescued and reported to be unhurt, according to the post. The park was closed following that incident, in part because of heavy rains that had caused high waters, according to the post. The park reopened later that week.

The kayak park, which opened in 2014, regularly attracts more than 50,000 visitors per year, according to Travis Chaney, parks and recreation director for the city.







