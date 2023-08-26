MLB event youth winners to go to Texas

Two area Pitch, Hit & Run winners from southeast Arkansas have advanced to the Team Championship on Sept. 9 at Texas Rangers Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Jeffrey Haley, who won the 7- and 8-year-old baseball division, and Tinsley Poss, winner of the 9-10 softball division, are headed to the Team Championship.

Haley and Poss competed in the Major League Baseball/Softball Pitch, Hit & Run on June 29 at Taylor Field. Their outstanding scores allowed them to advance to the next round in Arlington, according to Jeff Gross, Founder of Pro-Day Baseball, who hosted the event in Pine Bluff.

"We are very excited about the two winners [Jeffrey and Tinsley], who are advancing to the Team Championship at Rangers Stadium," said Gross.

"It's great to have a [participant] in baseball and softball coming from Pro-Day and historic Taylor Field," said Gross. "They now will be representing Arkansas at the regional competition."

Jeffrey is a second grader at Sheridan Elementary School and the son of Joseph and Randi Haley of Sheridan.

According to his father, Jeffrey is excited about the PHR experience coming up and possibly catching a game while in town.

"He has never been to an MLB game or seen the Rangers play," said Joseph Haley. "Although, he has been to a few Razorback and Travelers games."

Tinsley, a Pine Bluff native, is in the fifth grade at Woodlawn Elementary. She is the daughter of Tyler and Alysha Poss.

"Yes -- she is excited. She has been asking if she made it since we left the Pitch, Hit & Run event," said Tyler Poss.

He also added they are making plans to attend their first MLB game that night after the competition when the Rangers host the Oakland Athletics.

Winners from the Texas Rangers Team Regional Championship will receive an all-expense paid trip to the National Finals at this year's World Series.