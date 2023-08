MOUNTAIN HOME 29, NETTLETON 19

JONESBORO -- Chris Hubbard carried 28 times for 197 yards with 2 touchdowns to power Mountain Home (1-0) to a road victory.

Cade Yates was 17-of-29 passing for 211 yards and a touchdown for the Bombers, who led 22-12 at halftime. Jett Hannaford caught 4 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown as well for Mountain Home.

T.J. Brown rushed 21 times for 151 yards and a touchdown for Nettleton (0-1). Maddox Hampton also completed 20 of 35 passes for 170 yards.