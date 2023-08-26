Mounties cruise in season-opener

ROGERS -- It was all Rogers from the kickoff as it built a 49-12 halftime lead and cruised to a 63-12 win over Little Rock Southwest on Friday night.

Rogers broke the scoring flood gates open with a 14-yard pass from senior quarterback Dane Williams to Braxton Lindsay to put the Mounties up 7-0 with 8:33 left in the first quarter. Southwest would answer on its next possession, Chase Forte scored on a run from a yard out. The PAT was blocked by Isaac Chapman and the Mounties led 7-6.

"We thought that if we could get off to a good start we had to kind of get rolling. [That] was kind of the key tonight," Rogers Coach Chad Harbison said. We picked our places to throw the ball. ... We felt like we had to throw it to loosen them up. They had six [players] in the box, we were able to get JJ [Jacob Jenkins] the ball more."

Rogers would go on a 42-6 run to end the half. Jenkins scored one of his two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter, a 5-yard run, to make it 14-6. Williams ran off the left side for a one yard score to push the lead to 21-6. On the ensuing possession, Rogers' Luke Patterson intercepted Forte and returned it 44 yards for the score for a 28-6 Mounties lead to cap the first quarter scoring.

Early in the second quarter, Williams found a wide open sophomore Jeff Regan for a 29-yard pass and catch for a score to make it 35-6. The Southwest offense would find some rhythm and Forte hit Logan White in the middle of the field for a 43-yard pass for touchdown. The 2-point conversion failed to make it 35-12. Rogers tacked on two more scores before the half. Williams found Lindsey again, this time from 28 yards for 42-12.

Williams scored on a quarterback sneak from a yard out to end the first half with a 49-12 lead.

"I didn't have them prepared.. Give credit where credit is due, Rogers is a good football team and they are worthy of a top-10 ranking," Little Rock Southwest Coach Daryl Patton said. "We were in a gym practicing all week practicing in T-shirts and shorts with no contact and try to come out here and play a top 10 team tonight. That's hard."

The Mounties' balanced attack kept the Gryphons on their heels. Jenkins scored his second score of the night with an 8-yard run with 5:14 left in the third quarter. The clock ran the entire half, but that didn't stop Brennan Northrip from returning second interception for a touchdown to make the final score 63-12.