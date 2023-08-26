Former President Donald Trump has returned to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, firing off his first message in more than 2½ years shortly after he surrendered at an Atlanta jail on charges he conspired to overturn his election loss. He posted a photo of his mug shot and the words "Election interference. Never surrender!" along with a link to his website, which directs to a fundraising page. Trump's account was reinstated last November shortly after Elon Musk took over the company. But Trump had refrained from tweeting, insisting that he was happier on his own Truth Social site, which he launched during the ban. Trump had been saying for months that he planned to return to the platform at the "right time," according to a person familiar with his comments who was not authorized to disclose private conversations and spoke on condition of anonymity. It wasn't immediately clear whether he intends to continue to post regularly on the site. He had posted the same message on Truth Social earlier in the night and continued to promote the site late Thursday. "I LOVE TRUTH SOCIAL. IT IS MY HOME!!!" he wrote.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will observe Monday's 60th anniversary of the March on Washington by meeting with organizers of the 1963 gathering and relatives of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial. The Oval Office meeting will be held six decades after President John F. Kennedy and King met at the White House on the morning of Aug. 28, 1963. All of King's children have been invited to meet with Biden, White House officials said. Biden also will speak later Monday at a White House reception commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a nonpartisan, nonprofit legal organization that was established at Kennedy's request to help advocate for racial justice. Two White House officials provided details of the Democratic president and vice president's plans on the condition of anonymity because their schedules had not been officially announced. Black civil right leaders and a multiracial, interfaith coalition of allies will gather in Washington to mark six decades since the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Biden will be flying back to Washington today after a week of vacation with his family in California's Lake Tahoe region.