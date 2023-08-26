NATURALS 7, DRILLERS 0

Jorge Bonifacio tied the Northwest Arkansas Naturals’ career record for doubles and drove in two runs to help the Naturals blank the Tulsa Drillers on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Bonifacio got the Naturals on the board with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first and added an RBI single in the third for a 2-0 Northwest Arkansas lead. He also doubled leading off the bottom of the fifth to tie Mario Lisson for the club’s record with 72 doubles. Javier Vaz also went 3 for 5, scored a run and stole three bases out of the leadoff spot for the Naturals. The Naturals added two more in the bottom of the fourth aided by a wild pitch and a throwing error by the Drillers to lead 4-0. Northwest Arkansas starter Noah Cameron (2-9) picked up the win. He threw 5 scoreless innings, allowing 5 hits striking 3 and walking 2. Drew Parrish threw three scoreless innings to pick up the save.