NEWPORT 42, OSCEOLA 14

NEWPORT -- Aamonii Wren ran for 128 yards and scored a touchdown as Newport (1-0) blitzed its rival.

Wren also caught 4 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown for the Greyhounds, who dominated from start to finish. Demetric Denton carried 13 times for 203 yards with a touchdown, while Malik Robinson added 51 yards and 6 rushes while scoring twice in the victory.

B.J. Elston added a touchdown on the ground, and Jack Sampson contributed a sack and an interception for Newport.