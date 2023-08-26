Koch group says it's

funding steel facility

Koch Minerals & Trading, part of the Koch family business empire, announced Friday it joined an investment team providing $700 million in capital to Hybar, the newly planned steel producer that will add to Mississippi County's expanding lineup of steel manufacturers.

Koch, along with TPG Rise Capital and Global Principal Partners, participated in the debt and equity refinancing for Hybar, the rebar manufacturer led by Dave Stickler, who also was a key leader at Big River Steel in Mississippi County. The Kochs invested in Big River in the early stages.

"We're excited to support Hybar in bringing this transformational scrap metal recycling facility to market," Vance Holtzman, senior vice president of Koch Minerals & Trading Investments, said in the release. "Moving forward, we see this as a mutually beneficial partnership, matching KM&T's capabilities with the Hybar and TPG teams' proven track record in developing innovative projects that meet market needs."

The mill is projected to create 140 jobs.

-- Andrew Moreau

Shares of Hawaiian

utility fall amid suit

NEW YORK -- Shares of Hawaiian Electric Co.'s parent fell more than 19% Friday, one day after the utility was sued by Maui County over the fires that devastated Lahaina earlier this month.

Maui County accused Hawaiian Electric of negligently failing to shut off power despite exceptionally high winds and dry conditions -- saying that the destruction from the deadly Aug. 8 fires could have been avoided if the company had taken essential actions. Outrage toward Hawaiian Electric grew as witness accounts and video indicated that sparks from power lines ignited fires as utility poles snapped in the winds, which were driven by a passing hurricane.

In the weeks since the fires broke out, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.'s market capitalization has fallen from $4.1 billion to $1.1 billion.

Late Thursday, the company said it would suspend its quarterly dividend of 36 cents per share, starting in the third quarter, in order to improve its cash position.

In a Friday report, analysts at Wells Fargo said that Hawaiian Electric is "potentially under severe financial duress" and "could face a future liquidity event" -- pointing to the company's struggles to bring in external funds and recent downgrading of credit ratings from the S&P, as well as the costs of normal operating expenses and an upcoming $100 million debt maturity for the utility.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index rises

2.88 to reach 859.63

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 859.63, up 2.88.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.