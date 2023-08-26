BASEBALL

Padres' reliever suspended

San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suarez was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on Friday, the sixth pitcher penalized for using banned sticky stuff. The penalty was announced by MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill. Suarez appealed the discipline to John McHale Jr., a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. Any suspension will be delayed while the appeal is pending. Suarez was ejected Wednesday for having sticky stuff on his left wrist and arm before he threw a pitch in the eighth inning against Miami. Suarez denied using any banned substances, saying he only had sunscreen on his arm because it was a day game.

Arenado suffers back injury

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado left Friday night against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning with what the club described as lower- back tightness. Arenado was 0 for 3. He committed an error on a softly hit ball by Trea Turner in the fifth inning and was unable to get to Garrett Stubb's bloop double in the second that scored two Philadelphia runs. Arenado leads the Cardinals in home runs (26), RBI (87) and extra base hits (52). He was replaced by Nolan Gorman, who was just activated off the injured list because of a lower-back strain.

GOLF

Khang leads at CPKC

Megan Khang had five consecutive birdies in a back-nine burst and shot a 6-under 66 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead in the CPKC Women's Open at challenging Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club. After playing the first 10 holes in 1 under, Khang birdied five consecutive on Nos. 11-15. She closed the bogey-free morning round with three pars, leaving her at 7-under 137 on the tree-lined -- and mosquito-ladden -- layout. Linn Grant of Sweden was second after a 71. First-round leader Yuka Saso of Japan followed her opening 66 with a 73 to drop into a tie for third at 5 under with 2019 winner Jin Young Ko of South Korea. The fourth-ranked Ko had a 70. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) and Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) failed to make the cut after finishing at 9-over 153.

Bjork earns Czech lead

Alexander Bjork, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg delivered strong Ryder Cup auditions at the Czech Masters on Friday. Playing alongside European team captain Luke Donald, the No. 103-ranked Bjork shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead on 13-under par after the second round of the European tour event at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague. Hojgaard and Aberg, two of the hottest young European players around, were grouped with one of Donald's assistants, Francesco Molinari, and shot 67 and 66, respectively. Hojgaard was alone in second place and Aberg, a 23-year-old Swede playing for the first time on the European tour after turning pro in June, was three shots off the lead.

TENNIS

Cleveland finals set

Fourth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia won the final four games in the second set to complete a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Lin Zhu of China in the semifinals of Tennis in the Land on Friday. Alexandrova, ranked No. 22 in the world, held serve on her final five opportunities after No. 48 Zhu pulled even at 5-5 in the opening set. She was pushed to break point twice during the 81-minute match, losing one. Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, who received a lucky loser berth into the 32-woman field, will meet Alexandrova in the championship match today.

MOTOR SPORTS

IndyCar leader being sued

Alex Palou confirmed Friday he's being sued by McLaren -- the second team to sue him in a year -- but the IndyCar points leader is focused on his bid to win a second championship in three years. The Spaniard confirmed an Indianapolis Star report that McLaren is suing Palou in the United Kingdom for damages because Palou does not intend to join McLaren as planned in 2024. McLaren has made Palou its reserve driver in Formula One, where it has spent significantly on his development, and claims to have paid him in advance on his 2024 salary, as well as his legal fees in last year's fight with Chip Ganassi Racing. Ganassi took Palou to court last summer because Palou, the 2021 IndyCar champion, said he was declining Ganassi's team-owner option on his contract and instead moving to McLaren. The matter was resolved through mediation, with Palou finishing his contract with Ganassi this year while working with McLaren in F1 on his off IndyCar weekends. But, Palou is having a tremendous IndyCar season. He's won four races and leads teammate Scott Dixon by 101 points headed into Sunday's race at Gateway outside St. Louis. There are three races remaining this season and Palou could clinch his second title in three years at at any time.

BASKETBALL

White House honors Aces

Vice President Kamala Harris led a White House celebration Friday for the 2022 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, praising the team for its "grit and determination" on the court and "ferocious" advocacy in support of colleague Brittney Griner during her detention in Russia last year. The Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in Game Four of the finals to win the championship trophy, 3-1, along with what's become a traditional invitation to the White House. "It was only five years ago that this franchise moved to Las Vegas and now they are the first major professional sports team in Nevada history to win a championship, and that's because this team defines grit and determination," Harris said. The Aces were lifted to its first championship title by Finals MVP Chelsea Gray, who scored a game-high 20 points; regular season MVP A'ja Wilson, who added 11 points, and shooting by Riquna Williams, who came off the bench to score 17 points. The title made Becky Hammon the first rookie head coach in WNBA history to win a championship. She joined the Aces from the San Antonio Spurs, where she became the first full-time female assistant coach in NBA history.

Defect caused Bronny's attack

Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California last month because of a congenital heart defect, according to a family spokesman. The 18-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was stricken on July 24. He was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and later was seen by doctors at the Mayo Clinic and Atlantic Health-Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey. A statement issued Friday by Stephanie Rosa of the LeBron James Family Foundation said the probable cause of James' sudden cardiac arrest has been identified. "It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated," the statement said. "We are very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future."