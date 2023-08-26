Officers saturate city at night

This is the first of a two-part series.

From eyes in the sky to officers on standby along the bayou and waterways, it was a blue-light special Friday night, August 18, as the Pine Bluff Police Department led a multi-agent, citywide saturation.

With partnerships with the Arkansas State Police, Jefferson County sheriff's office, Arkansas Department of Corrections, Arkansas Community Correction and Arkansas Game and Fish, the joint efforts resulted in warning citations, criminal arrests and even a surrender of a suspect from a recent homicide.

The focus of the saturation was unlicensed vehicles being used in crimes, illegal guns, areas where they knew some of the people who were named in recent cases, areas where they knew they meet frequently or where they have found them to be in large numbers in the past.

"We didn't want our community to feel like we were coming down on people who really shouldn't have any interaction with the police," said Pine Bluff Police Chief Denise Richardson. "We didn't want to have a saturation like we've had in the past with a wide range of large scope of everything. We wanted this to be focused on our needs today."

The focus was also on high-risk juveniles who, she said, "have graduated to the level of violence that cannot be rehabilitated."

"We know their parents, we know some of the victims and we know some of the suspects. We've known them since they were little," she said. "People get hung up on blaming the police, church, school, parents, but these kids do not display this behavior publicly."

According to Richardson, there were no vehicle accidents, no uses of force and no injuries. The activity report is as follows:

Arkansas State Police: 117 warning citations, 117 violations, 10 criminal arrests, 1 driving while intoxicated;

Pine Bluff police: 31 warning citations, 140 violations, 8 criminal arrests;

Jefferson County sheriff's office: 25 violations, 2 criminal arrests, 1 DWI. Initially scheduled for spring, Richardson said the resources were moved to investigation and patrol due to the uptick in violence.

"At the beginning of spring around May, it came to a head before the summer got here," said Richardson. "A lot of the people working during that saturation are detectives. They are vice officers and they were very busy."

Richardson also said the PBPD had other community events planned like National Night Out and the backpack giveaway, and she didn't want to overextend her officers.

"We know the community was looking to see what we were doing, but also I understood that I wouldn't do it just because I knew people were waiting. I would do it at the right time," said Richardson.

Her first priority, however, was making sure they were planning safety measures with the local schools as the kids got ready for back to school.

"I think planning a saturation during all of that would have been negligent on me, because when you put too much on their plate, they're going to make mistakes and they're not going to be safe. They will be in danger," said Richardson. "My goal is always officer safety and community safety. If I put people out who are extremely overextended, they are not going to have patience with the community, they are going to get in trouble, they will make a mistake, and we can't afford to make these kinds of mistakes because of fatigue."

The Arkansas State Troopers dedicated troopers from Troops A, D, E, F and K as well as their investigative section and air unit. The Jefferson County Adult Detention Center was contacted for adequate jail space, and local wreckers were also on stand-by with enough staff on deck. Coordination with the courts was also part of the saturation initiative.

"We want the people to know that we are not playing, and even though we don't have everything that we need, we have partnerships that we have been cultivating and nurturing," said Richardson. "They have some tools and resources that a municipality simply can not sustain, but we do have communication with them and respect. They know if I call, they will come to help us."

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said he was proud of the multi-agency saturation and commended the collaborative efforts of the dedicated law enforcement agencies led by Richardson.

"This strategic display of unity underscores the unwavering commitment we share to protect and serve our community. In our relentless pursuit of safety, we understand that a 'zero tolerance' approach is pivotal," said Woods. "The operation's resounding success not only exemplifies our collective resolve but also sends a resolute message to those who choose a path of criminality: We are united, vigilant and uncompromising in our pursuit of justice."

According to Richardson, the juveniles have a subculture within the community where their criminal behavior is displayed.

"There are people who facilitate it who are adults. Some adults teach it, and some are family traditions," she said.

Less than 12 percent of the entire population of minors indulge in that type of behavior, Richardson said. She added the focus has to come from more than the police department.

"People who have access to these kids are counselors and people at our schools because they get to see them every day, and some of the programs that come through our juvenile courts," said Richardson. "By the time we at the police department know that this is a problem, we have developed them as a suspect and have had no communication with anyone else that we need to keep an eye out on these groups of kids."

Richardson said that is where the city's Group Violence Intervention will come and bridge the gap, noting a lot of the behaviors became apparent during the covid-19 pandemic.

"Some of these kids, the only help they had was through the school and it was taken away from them," said Richardson, adding some didn't have anything to eat or anyone to care about them unless they went to school. "For two years they didn't have a support system at all. Nobody knew where those kids were and several of them never returned back to school after covid."

Richardson said those juveniles who are participating in criminal activity are protecting one another and are protected by adults who are not their parents who have put them in an adult role.

"They are supplying them with weapons. They are supplying them with transportation. They are doing something to get money," said Richardson. "It is not parenting. It is not love but we know that for these kids, that's the only love they feel. We do have a subset of kids that we have lost, and they are violent and they are armed."

Blue rain of flashing lights filled the dark sky Friday night, August 18, and was scaled down for the remainder of the weekend in an event that gained the police community support and trust, Richardson felt.

"We want the people here to be able to move around and not be afraid," said Richardson. "We know we have a lot to overcome, but we want the citizens to have some sense of safety."

Woods said the agencies have demonstrated the power of collaboration and together they stand as a formidable force against crime, ensuring that Jefferson County remains a place where law-abiding citizens can thrive without fear.

"Together, we have created an environment where criminal activity is met with a swift and decisive response," said Woods, noting the operation will not be a one-time event. "We will continue to employ proactive strategies, like these saturation operations, to curtail crime and make our streets safer for everyone. In unity, we find strength. In zero tolerance, we find safety."

Sunday: The PBPD used social media to connect with the community during the saturation.