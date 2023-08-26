Oil refinery fumes force evacuations

GARYVILLE, La. -- Crews were still working to suppress flare-ups Saturday as a fire at a Louisiana oil refinery burned for a second day along the banks of the Mississippi River, while residents worried about health effects from the fumes and black smoke.

Tests have so far found "non-detectable air quality impacts" from Friday's major fire, Marathon Petroleum said in an emailed statement Saturday. The state Department of Environmental Quality and a third-party contractor were conducing the tests.

The company said two people were injured and 10 others evaluated for heat stress. The fire damaged two giant storage tanks for naphtha, a component in the production of gasoline and jet fuels.

On Friday, orange flames belched a column of thick smoke over the facility in Garyville, about 30 miles northwest of New Orleans, forcing residents of the mostly rural area to evacuate within a 2-mile radius.

"You look outside your house and the sky is black," Hilary Cambre, who lives right next to the refinery, told WWL-TV on Friday. He and other residents said they were feeling nauseous and dizzy and experiencing headaches.

Some schools locked down Friday and two nearby schools served as evacuation centers, the station reported.