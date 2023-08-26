Online delivery Instacart files for IPO

Instacart has joined chip designer Arm Holdings in moving ahead with an initial public offering, adding momentum to a return of high-profile listings.

The largest U.S. online grocery delivery company disclosed in its filing Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that PepsiCo will buy $175 million in preferred convertible stock. The San Francisco-based company also revealed it turned a profit in the first half of the year.

Instacart, which is incorporated as Maplebear and filed under that name, won't disclose a proposed price and size for its share sale until later filings. The listing could further energize an IPO market that has been warming in fits and starts. Semiconductor designer Arm, majority owned by SoftBank, filed Monday for what promises to be the year's biggest IPO, which is expected in September.

Founded in 2012, Instacart, has been preparing to go public for years, hoping to capitalize on its surging popularity during the coronavirus pandemic.

It raised $2.74 billion as a start-up and was valued at $39 billion in 2021, according to data provider PitchBook. But as the pandemic waned and diners began to emerge from lockdowns and return to restaurants and wandering the aisles at grocery stores, Instacart's growth faded too.