100 years ago

Aug. 26, 1923

CLARKSVILLE -- Orders have been placed with a Chicago concern for $11,000 worth of equipment for the science hall in the College of the Ozarks, which will open September 17. This building is declared to be one of the best of its kind in the South. The college expects a banner year, more students already having been enrolled than attended last term.

50 years ago

Aug. 26, 1973

All residents of the Central Arkansas area of Pulaski, Saline, Lonoke, and Faulkner Counties are being asked to take part in a public survey that will form the basis for drawing up goals for Central Arkansas. All newspapers in the four-county area contain copies of a questionnaire that the Goals organization will use as a guide. The questionnaires are contained in today's Arkansas Gazette and Arkansas Democrat and will be in all other newspapers as they are published. The questionnaires contain 30 questions on which a response is solicited ranging from "very important" to "not important." Space is included for each respondent to add his own areas of concern. Respondents may or may not include their names, as they choose.

25 years ago

Aug. 26, 1998

CONWAY -- University of Central Arkansas President Winfred Thompson unveiled a plan Tuesday in which new faculty members may elect not to seek tenure. The plan provides for those faculty to receive higher salaries in exchange for accepting multiyear contracts in lieu of seeking tenure. Thompson said he believes the plan will enable the university to be competitive in attracting good faculty. "Nontenure track positions are assumed to pay less than tenure-track positions," Thompson said. "What I propose, in effect, turns that postulate on its head by recognizing that, from an economic perspective, tenure is a term and condition of employment, which from the point of view of a faculty member has value and from the point of view of the university represents a cost. "I propose that we experiment with an alternative both to the traditional tenured and tenure-track contracts and to the increasingly common one-year non-tenure-track contracts, which offer faculty members so little job security and so few opportunities for advancement."

10 years ago

Aug. 26, 2013

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Golden Lion has bounded onto the field in the fight against obesity. Athletic Director Lonza Hardy Jr. sees the Golden Lion 5K Run/Walk for Fitness on Sept. 21 as a "groundbreaking event that will hopefully change the community's mindset toward getting and staying physically fit." The sports department and strength and conditioning office have partnered with a wellness coach and a Little Rock fitness center to offer fitness training and nutrition education to anyone who registers for the race.