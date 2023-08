CLARKSVILLE — A big night from Koby Wilbanks allowed Ozark (1-0) to cruise in its season opener.

Wilbanks threw for 103 yards and three touchdowns for the Hillbillies. M.J. Parker had 84 yards receiving and hauled in two touchdown passes in the win. He also had an interception on defense.

Gavin Gilbreth added a rushing touchdown, while Gunner Williams notched a defensive score for Ozark.