Players, teams out to prove selves in Salt Bowl

The eight-month wait is over and the high school football season has kicked off, which means it's time for the people of Saline County to make their annual migration north to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock for the Salt Bowl.

Entering this year's festivities, Bryant and Benton are tied in the all-time series 24-24-2 with Bryant holding a 19-1-2 record since the Salt Bowl officially got its name. The Hornets have won 16 of the past 17, including the past seven. Benton's last win came in 2005.

For the first time since 2016, there will be a new head coach joining the fray after Buck James left Bryant to be coach at Conway.

In his place is former defensive coordinator Quad Sanders, who was briefly the head coach at Jonesboro this spring.

Across from him is eighth-year Benton Coach Brad Harris, looking for his first Salt Bowl win.

The Panthers once again enter as underdogs though they have the game's most high-profile star -- University of Arkansas running back commitment Braylen Russell.

In his first Salt Bowl after transferring to Benton from Hot Springs Lakeside, Russell was held to 27 carries and 3 catches for 119 all-purpose yards and 2 touchdowns.

But shortly after the game, it was revealed he played that game, as well as the remainder of his junior season, on a broken right foot he suffered two months prior in a team camp. Russell said he cut the cast off of his foot two days prior to the game with a butter knife in his kitchen.

"I think I'll be better than last year," Russell said. "Going into [the Salt Bowl] last year, I was like, 'Dang, I just got that cast off.' It was bothering me and stinging me when I would run. Everything just hurt in that game. Getting tackled made it worse. I'm looking forward to going into this game fully healthy and ready to go compete."

Russell finished his junior season with 1,685 yards and 26 touchdowns but was limited throughout the year.

Russell and the Hornets' defense going head-to-head tonight is Arkansas high school football's version of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. The Panthers' hopes of knocking off their rival figures to start with the run game.

"Their entire defense is just fast," Russell said. "You have to play disciplined and follow your rules. If you do anything outside of your rules, they are fast enough to go out and get you. They are fast enough to do everything. You really stay disciplined and stay within your rules and compete."

With two healthy feet, the Razorbacks' commit said he is looking to finish his high school career strong, and that starts tonight

"Topping 2,000 yards, for sure. Most definitely, that is the goal," Russell said. "It has been on my mind heavy because I was getting 20 carries [per game] last year and couldn't even run for 100 or 200 yards because I couldn't make a cut. That was really the biggest thing for me -- getting 20 carries, I should be over 100 or 200 yards, for sure."

Bryant enters tonight on a 53-game winning streak against in-state opponents and is the five-time defending Class 7A state champion.

At Wednesday's Salt Bowl news conference, Bryant players made it clear they have a chip on their shoulders as they feel they're being doubted statewide.

Whether that's accurate or not, or if they were attempting to find their own source of motivation, it's clear that the Hornets are entering tonight's game with something to prove -- even if it is just to themselves.

"I think for a good team, there's always a chip on their shoulder," Sanders said. "Whether the coach leaves or a player leaves, you know, I think that's what makes a good team special."

Salt Bowl at a glance

Bryant vs. Benton

WHEN 7 p.m. today

WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock





