PREP FOOTBALL: Fort Smith Southside wins Battle of Rogers Avenue

FORT SMITH -- For the first time in seven years, Fort Smith Southside beat its long-time rival Fort Smith Northside.

The Mavericks rushed for 401 yards, including 275 in the second half, to rally and power past the Grizzlies 42-35 in a thrilling season opener for both teams Friday night at Rowland Stadium.

This is also the first time Southside has defeated Northside since changing its mascot for the 2016-17 school year from the Rebels to the Mavericks. The Grizzlies still lead the overall series 35-26-2.

"They were down at halftime and they did not flinch," Southside Coach Kim Dameron said. "I cannot say enough about the competitive greatness in these kids and how they never game up."

The Mavericks scored on four of their five second-half possessions, running out the final 5:07 off the clock on its final possession.

The two teams combined for over 1,000 yards in the game. Southside finished with 538 total yards.

Senior running back Amari Tucker, who injured his knee in warmups before the Northside game and was out for the entire 2022 season, finished the game with 229 yards on 18 carries and four touchdowns.

Southside's biggest pass play came in the fourth quarter when Carter Zimmerman hit George Herrell for a 70-yard touchdown pass with 6:47 left in the game. Zimmerman then found Herrell for a 2-point conversion for the 42-35 lead.

Northside had rallied from a 34-21 deficit after three quarters with a pair of touchdowns in less than three minutes.

McLane Moody, who was 30 of 43 passing for 343 yards and four touchdowns, connected with Camron Massey for a 35-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 34-28 with 10:53 left. Massey had 12 catches for 143 yards and two scores.

The Grizzlies executed a successful onside kick, gaining possession at midfield. Nine plays later, Moody hit ReSean Clark for a 15-yard touchdown with 8:22 left to put Northside back in front 35-34.

Southside trailed 21-14 at halftime, but after its defense stopped Northside to open the third quarter, the offense took control of the game.

Zimmerman broke free for a 43-yard score to tie the game at 21 with 8:41 left in the third quarter.

After the defense forced a three-and-out, Tucker took a handoff and ran 87 yards to give the Mavericks the lead again at 27-21.

"We score on two straight possession in the third quarter and I don't think we threw a pass," Dameron said. "Our offensive line and running back were great tonight."

Another defensive stop gave Southside ball again at its 8 yard line. The Mavericks marched 92 yards in 11 plays, capped once again by Tucker's 20-yard run with 38 seconds left in the third quarter to open up a 34-21 lead.