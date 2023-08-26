PREP FOOTBALL: Greenwood ends Stillwater’s 14-game winning streak

GREENWOOD -- After dropping the season-opening game against Stillwater, Okla., last season, Greenwood didn't want its year to start like that again. It showed Friday night at Smith-Robinson Stadium.

Greenwood jumped out to a four-touchdown lead and didn't look back to pull away from Stillwater in a 49-21 victory. Senior wide receiver LJ Robins set the tone early catching two touchdown passes.

"I had a feeling we would play them again this year, and we really wanted this one," Robins said. "We wanted to get that revenge. This is my senior year, so it's very special to me and I want to make the most of it."

Robins hauled in touchdown catches of 4 and 61 yards give Greenwood an early 14-0 lead. He finished with seven catches for 110 yards.

It was an effort Greenwood Coach Chris Young said he was proud of from his senior leader.

"LJ is special," Young said. "He started two years for us and now came back his senior year. His attitude has changed. He is a leader and takes responsibility for our wide receiver group. It's been fun watching that. He is the leader of our football team. I'm just proud of him."

Greenwood sophomore quarterback Kane Archer completed 23 of 31 passes for 288 yards with 4 touchdowns. He also rushed 9 times for 47 yards with a score.

"It was a great first start for him," Young said. "He made some mistakes with some throws. That's just youth. I'll take the five touchdowns, though. I told him he can just throw hitch routes and they can go make plays for you. He will only continue to get better and better."

Robins wasn't the only receiving options for Greenwood (1-0). Grant Karnes caught 11 passes for 111 yards and 1 score. Isaiah Arrington had 3 receptions for 50 yards and 1 touchdown.

Senior running back Brayedan Davis had 12 carries for 104 yards and 2 touchdowns. All of his yards came in the second half to help close out the game.

The win for Greenwood snapped a 14-game winning streak for Stillwater, and it extended the 57-game winning streak for the Bulldogs at home.

"That's a really good football team," Young said. "We watched them scrimmage Bentonville, and they got after them. Talking to the coaching staff on the ride back we were pretty worried. But our kids competed. They have won 14 games and we have a pretty good streak for ourselves here at home. We knew a streak was going to be broken, but our kids refused for that to be us. They got after us at their place last year, so we wanted to return the favor."