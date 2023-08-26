Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1700 Napa Valley Drive, has a traditional service Sundays at 9, Sunday School at 10, and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. Services are livestreamed at youtube.com/asburyumclr. (501) 225-9231.

Bethel A.M.E. Church, 815 W. 16th St., celebrates Women's Day at 3 p.m. Sunday, featuring a free concert by the St. John MBC Fellowship Ensemble All Women's Choir. (501) 374-2891.

Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

Ignite Life Center, 8007 Mabelvale Pike, holds Fiery Nights at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. ignitelifectr@gmail.com.

Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 9 a.m. at ibclr.org and holds in-person services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 376-3071.

Ironton Baptist Church, 14718 Ironton Cut-off, will celebrate its 130th Anniversary at 10 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be former pastor James Lagrone. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. (501) 888-2693.

Journey Church, 4511 E. 43rd St., North Little Rock, worships at 10:50 a.m. Sundays. Service is livestreamed at tinyurl.com/2p9tuds6. More information at discoverjourneychurch.com.

Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams its traditional and contemporary services at 9 and modern at 11 a.m. Sundays; links at expandingthelight.org. (501) 753-6186.

Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1215 S. Schiller St., worships at 10:35 a.m. Sundays. (501) 374-8060.

Little Rock Vine meets at Don Robert Elementary School, 16601 Lamarche Drive, with blended worship at 9 a.m. and Root Groups for all ages at 10 a.m. (321) 591-4238 or office@LittleRockVine.com.

mNew Hebron Missionary Baptist Church 7615 Woodson Road, will celebrate Pastor Rodney E. Smith Sr.'s 16th Pastoral Anniversary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, with guest speaker Mario Tims. (501) 569-9970. newhebronlr.org.

New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., has in-person services and livestreams on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays. (501) 375-4098.

North Little Rock First United Methodist Church, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreamed worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with links at nlrfumc.org.

Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreaming services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. bit.ly/37S7AGY (501) 753-1109.

Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, worships at 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 753-9533.

Pinnacle View United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road, holds services at 10 a.m. Sundays, which are also livestreamed on Facebook and at pinnacleviewumc.org. (501) 868-4225.

Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) offers online-only worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Zoom at 822 3039 7833, passcode 794709. (501) 663-8149 or phcc-lr.org.

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, has worship services Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m., viewable live on Facebook and YouTube. A service also airs at 10:30 a.m. on KATV. phumc.com/worship or (501) 664-3600.

Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, has worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays, viewable at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, worships at 9:30 a.m. Sundays through Labor Day. stlukeepiscopal.org.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., celebrates the Eucharist at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays. Morning prayer at 8:30 a.m. Monday-Friday in the chapel. Centering prayer in the church at 4:30 p.m. Mondays and at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Noonday prayer on Facebook at noon Monday-Friday. lovesaintmarks.org.

St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, has a Communion Service at 10 a.m. Sundays. Livestream link at stmichaels-church.com. Catechesis of the Good Shepherd Open House for adults and children at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, classes begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 10 for ages 3-12. (501) 224-1442.

St. Nicholas' Episcopal Church, 2001 Club Manor, Suite N, Maumelle, has services at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. (501) 420-4840.

Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, has a 9 a.m. Prayer Garden service and traditional sanctuary services at 8:30 and 11. Sundays, with Sunday School at 9:50 a.m. (501) 227-0000.

Sr. Thea Bowman Ecumenical Catholic Church meets in the chapel of Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Richard B. Hardie Drive, at 5 p.m. Saturdays. (501) 580-7600.

Theressa Hoover Memorial United Methodist Church, 4000 W. 13th St., worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. hooverumc.org.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., Sundays holds Holy Eucharist Rite I at 8 a.m and Holy Eucharist Rite II with hymns at 10:30 a.m. Information about weekday services can be found at trinitylittlerock.org.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 868-5848.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., worships at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays in person and online at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and at bit.ly/3bG9CJq. (501) 666-2813.

Union African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1825 S. Pulaski St., has worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 374-3528.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, meets at 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 225-1503.

Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Richard B. Hardie Drive, holds services at 10:25 a.m. Sundays. (501) 663-6383, westoverhills.org.

