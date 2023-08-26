Retired Little Rock ministry worker embraces “attitude of gratitude” following near-fatal bout with RSV





Retired missionary Gabe Buchholtz went to the Florida Keys in mid-January to visit an old military buddy and to pedal around paradise on his bicycle.

The Little Rock man nearly died while he was there after flu-like symptoms quickly snowballed.

The urgent care center he initially visited on Jan. 13 and 14 forwarded him -- after his second visit -- to an area hospital, where doctors soon realized he needed a higher level of care than they could provide.

That evening, they summoned a medical helicopter to whisk him to the mainland.

"The decision was made that I was not going to survive in Key West, that they needed to get me to Miami," he said earlier this month.

Seven months later, Buchholtz has memories of lifting off and racing north on Jan. 14, well after sunset on a Saturday night.

"I remember seeing the coastline up the coast of Florida, and it was all lights, and I could see the black area because that's obviously the Atlantic Ocean," he said.

Buchholtz, 72, a former international representative for FamilyLife, can't recall the landing. "We go to Miami and before we get there I'm gone, meaning I'm unconscious," he said.

By that point, the 29-year Air Force veteran was dead or close to it, with a heart that had come to a complete stop.

Medics, pounding his chest repeatedly, somehow managed to restart it, he was later told.

"I have no more memories for almost eight days," he said.

RSV THE CULPRIT

Buchholtz was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus infection -- or RSV -- plus three other viruses, he said. Most people get it and recover quickly, but in some cases, it is fatal.

Buchholtz's wife, Nancy, and his three adult children grabbed the first flights to southern Florida they could find, unsure if he would still be alive by the time they landed.

Members of Christ Community Church in Little Rock, where the Buchholtzes worship, immediately began to pray.

Nancy remembers repeating Psalm 23 over and over on her flight from Little Rock to Miami, attempting to mask her fears and her grief so that she wouldn't alarm other passengers.

Arriving at Jackson South Medical Center on Jan. 15, she was joined by family from San Antonio, Fayetteville and Hawaii.

Soon, family members were posting about Buchholtz's medical situation on CaringBridge.org, which has a mission to "build bridges of care and communication providing love and support on a health journey."

In addition to requesting prayer, they gave frequent medical updates.

NEWS OFTEN GRIM

The news from the intensive care unit was sometimes encouraging; often grim.

Buchholtz's kidneys were no longer functioning properly. His lungs were filling with fluid. His blood pressure had plummeted. Hospital workers had to intubate him to aid his breathing; medicine was keeping him alive, but just barely.

"While Gabe is still very much in critical condition his numbers continue to make slight improvements," his daughter, Callie Davis, posted on Jan. 16. "His great personal health is probably a huge factor that is helping him. (The medical staff have all been impressed for a man his age and how fit he is.)"

Gabe Buchholtz would spend the next two weeks in a Florida intensive care unit, as doctors battled to save him.

"As of right now he is fighting an RSV infection alongside several other infections as well as Strep and Sepsis. It's a lot. He is on a ventilator, on dialysis, and is on 3 blood pressure medications. The doctors are wanting his blood pressure to increase so they can significantly back off of the blood pressure medications which would let them move forward with removing the ventilator while allowing the dialysis to cycle faster," his daughter wrote on her first full day at the hospital.

Though he wasn't aware of it at the time, the CaringBridge posts were reaching a wide audience.

"Literally within 24 hours, there were hundreds of people that were praying for me based on what my daughter posted, which just blew me away," Buchholtz said.

"Then, it went from the hundreds to the thousands," he added.

27,500 VISITORS

Thus far, the page has been visited more than 27,500 times.

Days after the first posts, when he was fully conscious and aware of his surroundings, a doctor stopped by with a group of medical residents and told them Buchholtz had apparently beaten the odds, adding, "He is the reason we do what we do," Buchholtz recalled.

His chances of survival, at one point, had fallen to just 1 percent, Buchholtz added.

Throughout his hospitalization, friends from FamilyLife, a nonprofit Christian ministry that moved from Little Rock to Orlando, Fla., in 2020, stayed in touch.

Colleagues who had worked with him to stage FamilyLife's marriage conferences in Latin America prayed at his bedside. Others brought food and did what they could to lift the family's spirits.

On Jan. 31, Buchholtz was able to return to Little Rock to continue his recovery.

GOFUNDME PAGE

The medical flight home wasn't covered by insurance so the Buchholtzes set up a GoFundMe page, estimating it would cost $23,900 to bring him home. Friends, family and others who had been following his case -- 103 donors overall -- contributed $29,775 to make it happen.

While the doctors saved his life, they were forced to make tough choices that have altered his life.

Drugs known as vasopressors, which raised Buchholtz's blood pressure to help save his vital organs, tightened his blood vessels and restricted the flow of blood to his extremities.

"The whole idea was to shunt the flow of blood to my core," he said. "That meant there was enough blood pressure that my heart, lungs, kidneys and brains could stay alive."

With more of the oxigenated blood routed to the core, it meant less of the oxygenated blood could make it to his limbs.

When Buchholtz regained consciousness, "my entire left hand was black," he said. "It's called dry gangrene and there was absolutely no feeling, no sensation -- nothing -- because everything had died."

Ultimately, doctors had to amputate it.

AMPUTATIONS REQUIRED

They also removed the little toe on his left foot. Earlier this summer, doctors partially amputated the little finger on his right hand as well.

"That was completed back on June 22, so it's completely healed as are all the other amputations," he said.

For now, he is undergoing occupational therapy.

He has also read and re-read the loving comments left by visitors on CaringBridge.

"When I started reading it, I started crying. I mean, it was just so amazing that people would write those things. It was almost like every day I would get a shot of energy and enthusiasm because of what people said," he said.

Rather than focusing on what he has lost, "I'm moving on with what I've got," Buchholtz said.

Nancy Buchholtz says her husband is genuinely positive.

"He just really has a grateful spirit, as opposed to [being] critical, depressing, 'Woe is me,'" she said.

The past months have shown, yet again, that "God is really big, that He is powerful, that He does answer prayer," she said.

As he continues healing, Gabe Buchholtz has adopted what he refers to as "an attitude of gratitude."

HE EMBRACES PRINCIPLE

Books have been written on the subject; it's a principle he embraces.

"It's the antivenom for discouragement, despair and disappointment," he said.

"Every single day when I wake up ... I think of that, and I am absolutely pumped up about the opportunities that the day holds," he said.

"God answers prayer, and God is good, and He has a purpose for us in our lives," Buchholtz said.

On July 15, six months after his hospitalization, Buchholtz climbed back on his bicycle, successfully pedaling about 200 yards.

A few days later, he completed a roughly six-mile ride around Two Rivers Park.

"He's gaining strength and looking so good," said Rob Hernandez, a former FamilyLife colleague who accompanied him.

Buchholtz said he enjoyed the excursion. "It was an absolute celebration of life," he said.





Gabe Buchholtz had his left hand amputated after nearly dying in January. He has been given a prosthetic hand and is undergoing occupational therapy. (Courtesy photo)







Gabe Buchholtz, pictured at Baptist Health Rehabilitation Institute in Little Rock in February, is surrounded by family members (left to right) Matt Buchholtz, Nancy Buchholtz, J.D. Buchholtz and Callie Davis. (Courtesy photo)





