RIVERCREST 46, MANILA 6

MANILA -- Rivercrest (1-0) trounced Manila (0-1) in their season opener.

Rivercrest opened the game with a 9-yard passing touchdown from quarterback Cavonta Washington to wideout Budda Harris. Later in the first quarter, Koby Turner ran for a 24-yard touchdown for the Colts, the game's longest.

The Lions scored their only touchdown in the fourth quarter with an 8-yard rushing touchdown by running back Jordan Spray.