RUSSELLVILLE 33, MORRILTON 21

MORRILTON -- Tracy Daniels rushed for a school-record 288 yards and scored four touchdowns as Russellville (1-0) defeated Morrilton (0-1).

Daniels' fourth touchdown increased the Cyclones' lead to 33-14 with 3:36 remaining in the game.

Dante Cox had a 33-yard touchdown for the Devil Dogs.