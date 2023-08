SEARCY 53, BATESVILLE 19

SEARCY -- Tyler Strickland accounted for 304 yards of offense and three touchdowns in a blowout for Searcy (1-0).

Strickland completed 16 of 28 passes for 201 yards and 3 scores for the Lions, who lost to Batesville (0-1) in last year's opener. Strickland also ran 11 times for 103 yards. Jesse Sumpter, who caught all 3 of Strickland's scoring passes, had 9 catches for 142 yards in the game.