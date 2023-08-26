Second suspect arrested in fatal Aug. 12 shooting at Mabelvale apartments

Little Rock police on Friday arrested a second teenager accused in an Aug. 12 shooting death, according to an arrest report.

Robert Hodges, 17, will be charged as an adult with felony counts of capital murder, committing a terroristic act and first-degree battery, the report states.

Officers arrested Hodges around 9:15 a.m. Friday at Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School, the report states.

The Little Rock Police Department has not publicly announced Hodges' arrest, nor did police publicly announce the Aug. 17 arrest of Devin Bullock, also 17. However, police incident numbers on their arrest reports match the one associated with the Aug. 12 shooting death of Darrin Williams, 16, at 3 Richsmith Circle in Little Rock, located about 1 1/2 miles east of the Interstate 430 interchange with Interstate 30.

A court clerk said last week that Bullock’s case has been sealed. Police spokesman Mark Edwards said he couldn’t provide any information about Hodges’ arrest because that case was sealed.

The description of the crime reported on Hodges’ arrest report also matches the incident report’s description of Williams' Aug. 12 shooting death. That shooting also wounded another teenager.