Short-handed PA gets win over Robinson

Pulaski Academy played short handed but that wasn’t enough to keep it from picking up a 37-13 road win Friday night against Joe T. Robinson.

The Bruins’ presumed starting quarterback, senior Brandon Cobb, arrived at Charlie George Stadium with his non-throwing arm in a sling.

Running back Kenny Jordan, the Most Valuable Player in last season’s Class 6A championship game, didn’t arrive at all as Bruins Coach Anthony Lucas confirmed he has left the team.

Despite both of those losses, and starting safety Patton Whicker filling in behind center, the Bruins’ offense didn’t miss a beat to start.

With 9:50 left in the first quarter, Pulaski Academy (1-0) scored on a 21-yard pass from Whicker to John Mark Charette to make the core 6-0.

That connection was key for the Bruins as they built a first-half lead.

“You know if he’s one-on-one with someone, you can throw it up to him and it’s either gonna get broken up by him or he’s gonna catch up,” Whicker said.

After a successful onside kick, Pulaski Academy was right back to scoring with a 21-yard pass from Whicker to Charette, followed by a two-point conversion to make it 14-0.

Moments before the away-side overhead lights temporarily shut off, Whicker hit receiver Waldon Culpepper for a screen pass that the latter took 33 yards to the end zone to make the score 22-0.

Whicker has been in a similar spot to Friday night’s before. In ninth grade, he replaced an injured Kel Busby at quarterback for the Bruins’ junior high team. Since then, he’s turned into an all-conference safety.

On the night, Whicker passed for four touchdowns to three different receivers.

“It’s definitely different to be on the other side of the ball, you know? I’m not used to getting [the ball], I’m used to hitting people,” Whicker said.

“I’m really proud of the way [Whicker] played,” Pulaski Academy Coach Anthony Lucas said. “All week I watched him and he throws a good ball. He can put some heat on it. He can take it off. He’s athletic. If we had to put him on the defensive, offensive line, I think he could do it. That’s just the kind of athlete he is.” After the light outage forced an early halftime, the Senators (0-1) ended the shutout when Nick Abrams returned the second-half kickoff to make the score 22-7. He also forced a pick-6 to score later in the game.

The Bruins held the Senators’ offense scoreless by capitalizing on the nearly 20 penalties a young Robinson team committed and getting pressure on nearly every play.

“Our defense came out hot,” Lucas said. “I’ve been on them since we left Bryant [last week]. We didn’t tackle well [in the scrimmage game].

“We were scared. I thought we were scared early on [against Bryant]. We didn’t come out like that tonight. We came out more confident. We played a lot better.” Pulaski Academy, once with Coach Kevin Kelly and now Lucas, has turned itself into a powerhouse over the past two decades with a scheme integral to its style of play and a desire for success no matter who takes the field.

“Next guy up, that’s how it’s always been,” Whicker said. “That’s really the only thing we’ve been telling each other. We’re a young team, so we really got to work together.”





Gallery: HS Football: Robinson vs PA







