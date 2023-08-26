Talking the talk

FAYETTEVILLE -- The preseason speaking and appearances tour for fourth-year Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman is winding down fast after a furious week of fulfilling public obligations.

Pittman and Kevin Trainor, the UA's senior associate athletic director, visited with the Washington County Sheriff's office Friday morning before the 2023 Hogs held their annual mock game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Pittman and Trainor posed for a picture with fourth circuit Judge John Threet and Washington County Sheriff Jay Cantrell. Threet posted the pic to Facebook, writing in part, "Annual visit by Coach Pittman seeking my advice on defensive schemes. ... Western Carolina next Saturday!! WPS!!!"

Pittman noted after his Thursday media appearance at the stadium: "I've been doing a lot of talking lately."

He's right. Pittman made a speaking appearance Tuesday at the Little Rock Touchdown Club, which grabbed headlines after he was presented with a box of Popeyes chicken and beer. Those gifts were arranged by former Razorback and Touchdown Club emcee David Bazzel after Pittman included those items on his "perfect day" response to a question on the "Marty and McGee Show" on the SEC Network.

Pittman commented on those gifts Thursday, saying "That Popeyes was the bomb."

The 62-year-old also spoke to the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club in Faytteville on Wednesday then conducted his first "Sam Pittman Live" radio show later that evening at the Catfish Hole restaurant.

So yes, Pittman had a hectic penultimate week of the preseason with the Hogs now honing in on the game plan for their first meeting with the Catamounts.

Pittman said this week training camp went very well for installations, physicality and from an injury standpoint. The team's depth is showing up more at multiple positions than in recent years, particularly on the defensive front seven. Although the offensive line got banged up in camp with multiple players sidelined or slowed, Pittman said he was thankful for the overall injury situation.

The Razorbacks lost only one player, receiver Sam Mbake, for the season during camp. The sophomore, who was set to be a key figure in the receiver rotation or perhaps start for position coach Kenny Guiton, landed awkwardly during the first scrimmage, Pittman said Wednesday, and suffered a torn knee ligament.

Receiver Jaedon Wilson will need time to rest an AC joint issue in his shoulder, linebacker Antonio Grier took a large portion of camp to heal up a quad muscle injury, and a few offensive lineman must recover from ankle turns to push the Razorbacks closer to full health next week.

Pittman, his assistants and many players have harped on the unity the team has shown in camp, even as talented players arrive to push for playing time.

The Hogs football program cycled 36 players, all 10 position coaches, strength coach Ben Sowders and Pittman multiple times through the media interview room during training camp.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson, entering his third year as a starter, did interviews three times and linebacker Chris Paul appeared twice.

What follows is the second annual installment of "the best of camp," an insider's look into the comings and goings, the personalities and back stories of the 2023 Razorbacks.

KJ shoutout

Kudos to Kyle Parkinson and the UA sports communications team for what they did with the inside-back cover of this year's media guide.

On that page are a pair of pictures of quarterback KJ Jefferson, one of him on the run eyeing what's ahead of him and the other with Jefferson drawing back to pass.

The headline for the page: "Records are made to be broken."

Jefferson is expected to be in strong pursuit of several Arkansas school records this season, and the page features seven graphics for records most within his reach, where he stands and the top players on those lists. That page alone will save media from scrambling week to week to pull up the Arkansas records page in the media guide or online as they update Jefferson's progress.

Captains aboard

The Razorbacks announced after their mock game Friday that there will be six team captains this season, led by quarterback KJ Jefferson, and including a special teams captain in junior kicker Cam Little.

The other captains are guard Brady Latham and running Raheim Sanders on offense and defensive linemen Landon Jackson and Trajan Jeffcoat.

Jefferson is just the second three-time captain in school history following Herbert Fishback in 1895-97, the second-through-fourth years of the program's existence.

The others are first-time captains for the Razorbacks.

AC delays

It turned into somewhat of a running joke/complaint with Sam Pittman, who was asked at almost all of his media appearances for status reports on the air conditioning inside Walker Pavilion.

The unit finally came on line Thursday, dropping the temperature inside the pavilion from 90 degrees to 83 in a matter of four hours.

While the Razorbacks caught a huge weather break for a couple of weeks in camp, with morning storms, cloud cover, low humidity and temperatures in the 70s for a solid stretch, the last week has been hot and humid. Arkansas practiced indoors the first four days this week before holding its mock game Friday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Most fun day

One of the most energetic interview days in camp came recently, during the dog days, when both players and members of the media are a little worn down and pointing ahead to the first game.

The trio of defensive tackle Anthony "Tank" Booker, offensive lineman Josh Braun and receiver Tyrone Broden, all transfers, lit up the room by sharing personal stories and details of the first 20-plus years of their young lives.

Booker earned Eagle Scout honors, a proud day for himself and mother, Marsha, and riffed on why he would be Kung Fu Panda if he could star in any movie.

"I just thought it was a cool character," Booker said. "They said you can be any character, I thought it was a good character, a cool character in that movie. So why not?"

Braun, a Florida native, shared his new love of hiking and exploring in the Natural State and also revealed he's a "Lord of the Rings" devotee.

"I've been watching 'Lord of the Rings' since I was a kid," Braun said. "First video game I played was 'Lord of the Rings: Two Towers' on Game Cube. Those are some of the first books I read, too. I'm Lord of the Rings through and through."

Broden, who came across as a little shy, revealed he shot up in height from 5-7 to 6-4 in the span of his sophomore year in high school in Detroit. Broden, expected to be a key contributor in the receiving corps, is now 6-7.

'Savant' strategy

Well-spoken defensive end John Morgan III said at his news conference Aug. 22 he planned to join the media ranks after his playing days by becoming a sports broadcaster.

The 6-2, 270-pounder from Upper Marlboro, Md., and a transfer from Pittsburgh, got off to a good start in Hog Country.

Asked why he had managed such good sack numbers -- 14 in 53 career games -- despite his smaller-than-average frame for a defensive end, Morgan said his film study and game prep was the answer.

"Personally I think I'm a savant outside of the game," Morgan said. "I've always been keen to watching film to break them down before I even get on the field. So knowing what pass rush moves I like, what moves work best against him."

Later, a reporter complimented Morgan for being the first player to use the word "savant" in the interview room.

Make it $50

Junior kicker Cam Little, always a spark plug of an interview subject, mentioned that he was thinking of bumping his donation per field goal from $20 per kick up to $50 per kick for Down Syndrome of Northwest Arkansas.

"I'm thinking $50 a kick this year is what I'm really wanting to aim for," Little said.

When a reporter suggested that now he had said it he was kind of committed, Little was quick to reply.

"That's fine," Little said. "I'm a man of my word. I'll do it."