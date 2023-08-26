Tennessee woman pleads guilty to lesser charge in sex-trafficking case involving Pope County woman

A Tennessee woman indicted in October 2021 as part of a sex trafficking conspiracy involved in allegedly attempting to force a Pope County girl into prostitution pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to a reduced charge of misprision of a felony.

According to a plea agreement, Victoriah Cartier, 23, of Memphis, who was facing a charge of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, was allowed to plead to the lesser charge of failure to report a felony, which reduced her possible maximum sentence from life in prison to a maximum of three years. Cartier pleaded guilty to the charge, contained in a superseding information, in exchange for the dismissal of the federal indictment against her.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant, on Sept. 8, 2020, the Pope County sheriff's office contacted the FBI Little Rock field office for assistance with an investigation regarding a 17-year-old Pope County girl who had gone to Memphis on a "girls' trip" with three adults, including Cartier and the lead defendant in the case, Alexus Harris, and another woman and was being held against her will because she refused to prostitute for Harris. Bryant said upon arriving in Memphis, the four went to a hotel, whereupon the victim said that Harris told her and the other two women in the vehicle that they would work as prostitutes for her.

"Ms. Harris forced the three females to walk the streets on two consecutive days," Bryant said. "MV1 refused to prostitute on both days and as a consequence, Harris and other assaulted MV1, including the defendant."

Bryant said even after being beaten, the girl continued to refuse Harris' demands, prompting the group to attempt to extort money from the victim's family and friends, who then called Pope County authorities.

"Harris, the defendant and other individuals were in the room as MV1 was being assaulted," Bryant said. "Everyone in the room took part in assaulting MV1. Ms. Cartier, the defendant, hit MV1 with a gun a few times."

Bryant said that investigators discovered that Cartier had stayed in contact with Harris while in Memphis over Facebook, keeping Harris apprised of how much money the women were making on the street.

"The defendant refers to Harris as madam in the messages," Bryant said.

"Is what Ms. Bryant said about your conduct as it's charged in Count 1 of the superseding information accurate?" asked U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker.

"Yes, Your Honor," Cartier said.

"Anything about what Ms. Bryant said about your conduct ... that's not accurate?" Baker asked.

"No, Your Honor."

After a few more questions, Baker then asked Cartier how she wished to plea.

"Guilty, Your Honor," Cartier said softly.

"Is that because you are in fact guilty?" Baker asked.

"Yes, Your Honor," Cartier said.

Cartier's attorney, Dominique King of Little Rock, asked Baker to order the U.S. Probation Office to expedite preparation of the presentence report -- which provides the judge with information relevant to sentencing and typically takes between 60 and 90 days -- in order to schedule a sentencing date as soon as possible.

"She completed her interview and paperwork several months ago," King said. "She's asking for that to be expedited so that she doesn't have to sit longer than she normally would."

King also asked that Baker allow Cartier to be released on bond to await sentencing, noting that her client has been jailed since her original bond was revoked.

"Ms. Cartier was originally released on conditions in this case," she said. "She did violate those conditions by removing her ankle monitor so she has been incarcerated since February of 2022 due to that violation."

King said at the time her bond was revoked, Cartier was charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and faced a possible sentence of life in prison, "so her absconding was based on that."

"In light of the plea agreement and the superseding [information], the factor of being a flight risk or not showing up is not into play because we do anticipate that Ms. Cartier will be released much sooner," King said. "It's on that basis she asks that the issue of detention be revisited."

Bryant did not object to the expedited presentence report but balked at agreeing to allow Cartier out of jail to await sentencing.

"She cut off the ankle monitor," Bryant said. "She did not turn herself in and she was subsequently arrested engaging in conduct that is believed to be illegal ... I understand she's not facing as much time but ... the fact she's already cut her ankle bracelet one time and the marshals had to go locate her indicates she still remains a flight risk."

Baker ordered Cartier to remain in jail pending sentencing but did give the OK for an expedited presentence report.

Cartier's co-defendants, Harris and her twin brother Reginald Harris, Shatanna James, Paul Williams, and D'Angelo Willis, are currently scheduled to go to trial in October on charges that include conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, sex trafficking and extortion. All of the defendants except for James are being held in federal custody.