TOOLS & TOYS: Elemental Insulated Artisan Tumbler and Lock Socket Three-Prong Electrical Cord Lock





Elemental Insulated Artisan Tumbler

What's to love: Use this tumbler to carry along your hot coffee on your morning commute or enjoy an icy cold beverage during a workout or hiking.

What does it do: The tumbler has triple-wall copper insulation that will keep drinks hot for up to 6 hours or cold for up to 18 hours. The outside layer prevents condensation and is textured for easy gripping and the ceramic lid has a spill resistant plug. For road trips and traveling, the container will fit in a cup holder. It will hold 16 ounces of liquid, comes in black, white, graphite, robin's egg and rose and sells for $29.95. Visit cribsi.com for more information.

Lock Socket Three-Prong Cord Lock

What's to love: Designed to secure plugs on equipment that needs to always remain plugged into a power source.

What does it do: This cord lock was made to be used in a variety of settings to keep important power cords from accidentally becoming unplugged. It can be used in healthcare settings, classrooms, job sites, businesses or even in the home. The device is easy to install by removing the original outlet cover screw from wall plate, plug in the cord, then secure Lock Socket using the provided security screw. Visit locksocket.com for more information.



