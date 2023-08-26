Trump, 18 more show up on time in Georgia case

ATLANTA -- Former President Donald Trump and the 18 people indicted along with him in Georgia on charges that they participated in a wide-ranging illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election had all surrendered at an Atlanta jail before Friday's noon deadline.

After Trump was booked Thursday evening -- scowling at the camera for the first-ever mug shot of a former president -- seven co-defendants who had not yet surrendered did so Friday morning. All but one of those charged had agreed to a bond amount and conditions with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ahead of time, and they were free to go after booking.

Harrison William Prescott Floyd, who is accused of harassing a Fulton County election worker, did not negotiate a bond ahead of time and remained in the jail after surrendering Thursday. Federal court records from Maryland show Floyd, identified as a former U.S. Marine who's active with the group Black Voices for Trump, was also arrested three months ago on a federal warrant that accuses him of aggressively confronting two FBI agents sent to serve him with a grand jury subpoena.

An agent's affidavit filed in U.S. District Court says Floyd screamed, cursed and jabbed a finger in one FBI agent's face and twice chest-bumped the agent in a stairwell. It says Floyd backed down only when the second agent opened his suit coat to reveal his holstered handgun.

The records don't disclose the purpose of the grand jury seeking Floyd's testimony. But he was served during the months that special counsel Jack Smith was calling witnesses before the federal grand jury that indicted Trump on Aug. 1 for trying to overturn his election loss.

Court records do not list an attorney for Floyd in the Georgia case. Floyd's attorney in the federal case in Maryland, Carlos J.R. Salvado, did not immediately return phone and email messages from The Associated Press.

The Aug. 14 indictment in Fulton County charges Floyd with violating Georgia's anti-racketeering law, conspiring to commit false statements and illegally influencing a witness.

It says the charges stem from the harassment of Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County election worker who had been accused of election fraud by Trump. Floyd took part in a Jan. 4, 2020, conversation in which Freeman was told she "needed protection" and was pressured to make false statements about election fraud, the indictment says.

WHAT'S AHEAD

Next, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is expected to set arraignments for each of the defendants in the coming weeks. That's when they would appear in court for the first time and enter a plea of guilty or not guilty, though it is common for defendants in Georgia to waive arraignment.

The case filed under Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, is sprawling, and the logistics of bringing it to trial are likely to be complicated. Legal maneuvering by several of those charged has already begun.

At least five of them are trying to move their cases to federal court. Two are former federal officials: former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former U.S. Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark. The other three -- former Georgia Republican Party chair David Shafer, Georgia state Sen. Shawn Still and Cathy Latham -- are among the 16 Georgia Republicans accused of signing a certificate declaring falsely that Trump had won the 2020 presidential election and declaring themselves the state's "duly elected and qualified" electors.

A judge is to hear arguments on Meadows' request Monday and on Clark's on Sept. 18. There has been speculation that Trump will also try to move his case to federal court.

One defendant, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, who prosecutors say worked on the coordination and execution of a plan to have 16 Georgia Republicans sign a certificate declaring falsely that Trump won and declaring themselves the state's "duly elected and qualified" electors, has filed a demand for a speedy trial. That requires his trial start by the end of the next court term, in this case by early November. The day after he filed that request, Willis -- who has said she wants to try all 19 defendants together -- proposed starting the trial for everyone on Oct. 23. The judge issued an order Thursday setting an Oct. 23 trial for Chesebro alone.

Lawyer Sidney Powell, accused of making false statements about the election in Georgia and helping organize a breach of voting equipment in rural Coffee County, also filed a speedy trial demand Friday.

Trump attorney Steve Sadow on Thursday filed an objection to the proposed broad October trial date and a March date that Willis had previously suggested. He asked that Trump's case be separated from Chesebro and any other co-defendant who files a speedy trial demand.

FLOYD ASSAULT CHARGE

In Floyd's Maryland case, FBI agents said they first reached Floyd by phone as they stood outside his apartment building in Rockville, more than 20 miles northwest of Washington, according to court records. The agents told Floyd they had a subpoena to serve him, and Floyd told them he wasn't home.

When Floyd returned home with his daughter, he brushed past the agents without taking the subpoena being held out to him, according to a May 3 affidavit by FBI agent Dennis McGrail. It says the agents followed Floyd inside the building and up several flights of stairs.

"Bro, I don't even know who you are," Floyd told the agents, according to McGrail's affidavit, which says the agents made an audio recording of the encounter. "You're two random guys who are following me up here, into my house, with my daughter. You're not showing me a (expletive) badge, you haven't shown me (expletive). Get the (expletive) away from me."

As Floyd slammed his apartment door shut, one of the agents wedged the subpoena between the door and its frame, the affidavit says.

The agents were heading down the stairs when they saw Floyd rushing toward them, screaming expletives, the affidavit says.

Floyd ran into one of the agents in the stairwell, "striking him chest to chest" and knocking him backward, the affidavit says. Then he chest-bumped the same agent again, ignoring commands to back away. Instead, Floyd began jabbing a finger in the agent's face as he kept screaming.

The affidavit says Floyd only backed down when the second agent showed Floyd his badge and holstered handgun.

Floyd returned to his apartment and called 911 to report that two men had threatened him at his home, one of them armed with a gun.

"They were lucky I didn't have a gun on me, because I would have shot his (expletive) ass," Floyd told a dispatcher, according to the FBI agent's affidavit.

Floyd told Rockville police officers dispatched to his apartment that he didn't know who the men were. He told them his mother-in-law had called earlier in the day saying two men showed up at her home wanting to talk with him. The affidavit says he showed the officers a text message his mother-in-law had sent of the men's business cards, which identified them as FBI agents.

