Two people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Jaylon Powell, 20, of 8000 W. 24th St. in Marianna, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a family or household member, in concert with two or more persons commit a violent act, possession of firearm by certain persons and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Powell was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $200,000 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Danny Box, 48, of 1417 Winter Ave. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Box was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

