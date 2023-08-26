UAPB soccer team suffers first loss

An early lead didn’t last Thursday night in Norman, Okla.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the young season, 8-1, at the University of Oklahoma.

UAPB sophomore Amiya Callicutt gave UAPB (2-1) a 1-0 lead against a Big 12 foe just 4:11 into the match when her long-range free kick slipped just between the crossbar and OU goalkeeper Oliva Ramey’s fingertips.

The lead lasted 11 seconds. Just after the resulting kickoff, Danielle Wolfe slipped the ball past UAPB goalkeeper Makaila Riedel to tie the game. Wolfe put the Sooners (3-0) in front in the 13th minute by scoring off a back-heel pass from University of Central Arkansas transfer Emma Hawkins.

OU took a 4-1 lead into halftime after goals in the 23rd and 26th minutes. The Sooners added four goals in the second half, including one from University of Arkansas transfer Keller Matisse in the 74th minute.

Riedel made seven saves in the first half. Alexia Muniz replaced her in goal for the second half and finished with eight.

OU directed 29 shots on target while holding UAPB to two, both free kicks taken by Callicutt.

After opening the season with three road games, UAPB will play its home opener Sunday afternoon against the University of North Alabama.

VOLLEYBALL INCARNATE WORD 3, UAPB 0

In Stephenville, Texas, UAPB opened volleyball season Friday afternoon with a 3-0 loss to the University of the Incarnate Word.

The Lady Cardinals prevailed 25-18, 25-19, 25-13 in each team’s opening game of the Texan Invitational hosted by Tarleton State University.

Laila Fortson, Amayah Jones and Zykia Jones led the UAPB (0-1) offense with four kills apiece. Lyla Jones contributed 11 assists and six digs, both team highs.

Risa Sena led the match with 10 kills, while Anuhea Faitau added 20 assists for Incarnate Word (1-0).

UAPB will finish play in the tournament today with back-to-back games against host Tarleton State at 12:30 p.m. and Northern Arizona University at 2:30.



