UA's Owens-Delerme 6th in decathlon

Ayden Owens-Delerme, a graduate student at the University of Arkansas and NCAA champion for the Razorbacks, is sixth in the decathlon through five events at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary with 4,429 points.

Owens-Delerme, competing for Puerto Rico, finished Friday's events by running 400 meters in 46.44 seconds -- the top time in the field.

Germany's Leo Neugebauer, the 2023 NCAA champion for Texas, leads with 4,640 points with Canada's Pierce LaPage (4,610), and Damian Warner (4,578) in second and third.

Owens-Delerme ran 10.43 in the 100 for the second-fastest time. His other first-day marks were 25 feet, 4 inches in the long jump, 6-2 3/4 in the high jump and 46-11 in the shot put.

Owens-Delerme, 23, finished fourth in the decathlon at last year's World Championships. In 2022 he won NCAA titles in the heptathlon and decathlon.



