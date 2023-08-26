White Hall rallies for big rivalry win, 43-19 over Sheridan





An early deficit was quickly forgotten Friday night as White Hall cruised to victory in its season opener.

The Bulldogs defeated rival Sheridan 43-19 at Bulldog Stadium in their first game since the death of head coach Ryan Mallett.

Interim White Hall coach Jason Mitchell said the Bulldogs keep showing they can pull through when things get tough.

“We’ve handled a lot of adversity around here in the last few months, and they proved to me again they’re a very adverse bunch,” Mitchell said. “We go down 13-0, nothing’s going right, Sheridan’s driving the ball on us, and they never quit. They just kept working, and good things happened.”

White Hall (1-0) trailed 13-0 entering the second quarter but quickly turned things around. Just over a minute into the quarter, the Bulldogs stuffed a Sheridan fourth-down run at the White Hall 45-yard line. Three plays later, senior Jayden Smith got White Hall on the board with a 45-yard touchdown run.

After a Sheridan (0-1) punt, Smith again needed three plays before breaking free on a 40-yard scoring run. Sophomore kicker Zane Davis hit the extra point to give the Bulldogs their first lead, 14-13.

The next Yellowjacket drive ended in one play when senior Braeden Bell intercepted a pass at midfield, and the one after never started as sophomore Braylon Gaston recovered a fumble on a kickoff return. Senior quarterback Noah Smith punished both turnovers with touchdown passes to Bell, and White Hall took a 29-13 lead into halftime.

Mitchell said the Bulldogs turned things around by leaning on the run game.

“We gotta rely on our offensive line and our tailbacks,” Mitchell said. “You gotta run the football, and once you establish the run, that opens up the passing game.”

Jayden Smith rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, while Noah Smith ran for 71 yards on nine carries. The Bulldogs outrushed the Yellowjackets 264-133.

Noah Smith completed 6-of-10 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Bell caught four passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns.

Bell’s touchdown catches included a few highlights such as a one-handed catch and juking a defender. Bell said this season means a lot to him, and this performance is just the start.

“I felt great, but it’s more to come,” Bell said. “It’s my senior season, so I want to go out with a bang this year.”

Sheridan junior Brady Dillon completed 9-of-17 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown caught by senior Jackson Bourne. Senior running back C.J. Dollarhide gained 59 yards on 14 carries.

Sheridan controlled the first quarter. The Yellowjackets got the ball first and used up over seven minutes on a 14-yard touchdown drive, capped off by a 13-yard Dillon run. After forcing a quick White Hall punt, Dillon found Bourne on a 28-yard touchdown pass, making it 13-0 after the extra point hit the crossbar.

White Hall went on to score the game’s next 43 points. Sheridan didn’t score again until the final 4 minutes of the game.

White Hall will host Warren next Friday. Sheridan will have the week off and host Searcy on Sept. 8.



