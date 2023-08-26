Willis makes case to remain backup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Malik Willis shook off a rough start while passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tennessee Titans to a 23-7 victory Friday night over the New England Patriots in the teams' preseason finale.

Ryan Tannehill started and handed off three times in his lone action this preseason before putting on a ballcap for the rest of the night for the Titans (2-1).

New England (1-2) rested much of its starters with Bailey Zappe starting at quarterback. The Patriots managed just 79 yards total offense.

Tennessee had six sacks and forced a turnover with most of the Titans' starters playing the first quarter.

With rookie Will Levis missing a second consecutive game with an injured left thigh, Willis made his case to back up Tannehill again this season.

The 86th pick in the 2022 draft struggled in the first quarter, going 1 of 5 for 22 yards. He also threw a pass that went behind tight end Josh Whyle and off the rookie's hands to Patriots linebacker Calvin Munson late in the quarter.

Willis flipped a switch in the second, completing all eight of his passes for 115 yards and a 12-yard TD pass to Julius Chestnut just before halftime. That capped a 90-yard drive for a 13-7 halftime lead. He tossed a 26-yard TD pass to undrafted rookie receiver Kearis Jackson early in the fourth quarter.

He actually didn't have a pass hit the ground after the first quarter. Midway through the third, Willis threw to a wide-open Patriots linebacker Joe Giles-Harris for the Titans quarterback's second interception of the game.

These teams had been scheduled to practice together Tuesday and Wednesday until Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field in Green Bay last weekend. New England alerted the Titans that night that plans had changed, with the Patriots returning home for a couple practices.

LIONS 26, PANTHERS 17

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Bryce Young completed 7 of 12 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in his final tuneup before the regular season, and Carolina lost to Detroit.

The No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft looked sharp leading scoring drives on his only two possessions, the second culminating in his first TD pass -- a 16-yard strike to veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen for a 10-0 lead. The heady 22-year-old rookie from Alabama also showed outstanding pocket awareness, scrambling three times for 21 yards and two first downs.

Young led a 14-play, 52-yard drive to open the game, resulting in a 41-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro. A pass interference penalty on the Lions extended Carolina's second drive. Young took advantage when he found Thielen, who beat third-string nickelback Will Harris near the left sideline for the score.

Thielen finished with four catches for 48 yards after shaking off an early back injury.

The Lions rested starting quarterback Jared Goff.

Teddy Bridgewater played the entire first half and led four scoring drives for Detroit (2-1). He finished 13 of 22 for 178 yards, including a 70-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass to rookie Antoine Green in the closing seconds of the first half.

Green, the team's seventh-round pick from North Carolina, finished with three catches for 97 yards.

Craig Reynolds ran for 41 yards and a 5-yard touchdown as the Lions built a 20-10 halftime lead. Rookie cornerback Steven Gilmore returned a Jake Luton interception for a touchdown with 3:01 left to seal the win.

Andy Dalton made his preseason debut for the Panthers (0-3) after being sidelined with a back injury. He finished 6 of 11 for 60 yards and an interception in the end zone.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) passes in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel walks on the sideline in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks on the sideline in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)



Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) recovers a fumble in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)



Tennessee Titans running back Julius Chestnut fumbles as he is hit by New England Patriots defensive end Jeremiah Pharms Jr. in the first half of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks on the sideline in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)



New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) fumbles in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Tennessee Titans defensive end Jayden Peevy (92) reacts after recovering a fumble in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

