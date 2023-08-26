WIND SURGE 11, TRAVELERS 1

The Arkansas Travelers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Leo Rivas scored on newcomer Tyler Locklear’s sacrifice fly, but it was all Wichita from that point as the Wind Surge cruised to a win Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Wichita took the lead in the third inning on Jake Rucker’s two-run single. In the fourth, Rucker drove in two more runs on a single and Alex Isola added a three-run home run to give the Wind Surge a 7-1 lead.

The Wind Surge added four runs in the fifth.

Travs starter Alex Valverde (3-3) took the loss, allowing 4 runs, 5 hits and 4 walks in 3 innings. He struck out one batter.

The two North Division teams meet again with a single game today. Game time is 7:05 p.m. The series ends with a single game Sunday at 1:35 p.m.