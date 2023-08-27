2 die when Russian strike hits cafe

KYIV, Ukraine -- Russian forces struck a cafe in a key front-line area in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, killing two civilians and wounding a third, regional officials said.

The shelling near the city of Kupiansk came as U.K. officials said Russia may try to retake the area, which was captured by Kyiv in a lightning counteroffensive in September after more than six months of Russian occupation. Fierce fighting there earlier this month prompted mandatory evacuations and fears of a second Russian takeover.

On Saturday morning, Russian shells struck the cafe in Podoly, an eastern suburb of Kupiansk, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said in a Telegram post. He added that rescue teams were working at the site.

U.K. military intelligence on Saturday assessed that Russia may "increase the intensity of its offensive efforts" around Kupiansk and nearby Lyman to take pressure off its forces near Bakhmut and in the Zaporizhzhia region, where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has reportedly made gradual gains.

Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, said in a regular briefing Saturday that Moscow's forces had "improved their position along the front line" in the Kupiansk area and repelled five Ukrainian assaults over the previous day. He did not give further details regarding any troop movements.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian authorities ordered a mandatory evacuation of nearly 12,000 civilians from 37 towns and villages around Kupiansk, citing a concerted effort by Russian troops to punch through the front line.

After the Russian occupiers left Kupiansk last year, Ukrainian authorities said they found torture chambers and mass graves in the region.

Ukrainian officials have so far reported limited advances in Kyiv's large-scale counteroffensive launched in early June, including in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and on the outskirts of Bakhmut, the eastern city that became the site of the war's longest and bloodiest battle before falling to Moscow in May.

A Washington-based think tank said late Friday that Ukrainian forces were pushing forward in Zaporizhzhia after advancing into the village of Robotyne earlier this week. The Institute for the Study of War in its latest assessment cited pro-Kremlin military bloggers expressing concern over a lack of reinforcements and troop locations in the area, while the Ukrainian General Staff that same day claimed unspecified further successes south and southeast of Robotyne.

Also Saturday, a new drone attack on Moscow forced an early morning temporary shutdown of all three major airports serving the city, Russian state media reported. Officials blamed Ukraine for what appeared to be the latest of near-daily strikes on the Russian capital and the surrounding region.

Russia's defense ministry and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said a drone was shot down over the Istra district of the Moscow region, 30 miles west of Red Square. Sobyanin said in a Telegram post that there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

According to Russia's state Tass agency, the Sheremetevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports suspended flights for more than an hour early Saturday.

Russia's defense ministry that same day blamed Ukraine for the attack. As of Saturday morning, Ukrainian authorities had not said whether Kyiv had any involvement.

JAILED JOURNALIST

In another development, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has appealed a Moscow court's decision to extend his pretrial detention in Russia until the end of November, according to documents on the court's website.

The American journalist was arrested in March during a work trip to the city of Yekaterinburg, almost 1,200 miles east of Moscow. He is the first U.S. journalist since the Soviet era to be held on espionage charges in Russia.

An order that authorized keeping Gershkovich in jail before trial was set to expire on Aug. 30. The Moscow City Court extended the custody order Thursday by three months, drawing objections from U.S. government officials and the Journal.

On Saturday, the court's website showed that Gershkovich's defense team had filed an appeal. The court in June rejected his appeal of the earlier ruling to keep him behind bars until the end of August.

Journalists gathered outside the court Thursday were not allowed to witness the proceedings. Russian state agency Tass said the hearing was closed because details of the criminal case are classified.