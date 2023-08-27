25 apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 15-21 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Aug. 15

Christopher Michael Ruppel, 36, and Stephanie Alexandra Barry, 35, both of Rudy

Kevin Wayne Cowan, 41, and Staci Raeann Fargo, 33, both of Roland, Okla.

Rachel Leigh Cannon, 38, and Autumn Taylor Ambrozi, 33, both of Fort Smith

Aug. 16

Logan Spencer Cates, 34, and Jennifer Nicole Cates, 34, both of Barling

Brandon Scott Thayer, 21, and Halie Melissa Gatlin, 21, both of Charleston

Aug. 17

Cole Garrett Sanders, 25, and Evan Pickett Mosier, 25, both of Fort Smith

Alonso De Jesus Arenas Villa, 66, and Monida Del Carmen Hernandez Morale, 62, both of Fort Smith

Alex Alvarez, 43, and Maria L. Chavez, 45, both of Fort Smith

Aaron E. Wayne Carroll, 33, Fort Smith, and Leah Lucinda Volk, 31, Van Buren

Aug. 18

Brittany Dawn Clifton, 32, and Faith Anne Sander, 37, both of Fort Smith

Jose De Jesus Pena Alba, 48, and Lilian Mireya Tisnado Hernandez, 58, both of Fort Smith

Allen Lawrence Wolfe, 42, and Heather Rose Melius, 39, both of Collinsville, Okla.