4 on the way to space station after smooth SpaceX launch





ORLANDO, Fla. -- SpaceX waited a day later than planned but sent up the next quartet of astronauts headed to the International Space Station during an overnight launch from Kennedy Space Center early Saturday.

A Falcon 9 rocket topped with the Crew Dragon Endurance on the Crew-7 mission lit up the Space Coast sky at 3:27 a.m., blasting off from the center's Launch Pad 39-A. An attempt on Friday was scrubbed before the crew made it to the launch pad to ensure safe margins for concerns related to the life support system, according to a statement from NASA.

"We know the importance of flying crew and the trust the crew puts in us," said SpaceX's William Gerstenmaier during the flight readiness review. "We don't treat them like other missions. They're special for us and we make sure we're really ready to go and the hardware is really ready to go."

The first-stage booster for the mission flew for the first time and made a successful recovery landing at nearby Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, bringing with it the double sonic boom heard along the Space Coast and other parts of central Florida.

Along for the ride are NASA astronaut and mission commander Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA astronaut and pilot Andreas Mogensen, mission specialist JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and mission specialist Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov.

"SpaceX, thanks for the ride. It was awesome," Moghbeli said. "We'd like to thank the multitude of people that have led us to this unique moment. We may have four crew members on board from four different nations -- Denmark, Japan, Russia and USA -- but we are a united team with a common mission and we hope ... to serve our beautiful home planet and those on it."

It's the first time the program has flown with astronauts from four different agencies.

They began gearing up before midnight about four hours before the planned liftoff followed by a fanfare walkout to say their goodbyes to family members. They hopped in the fleet of Teslas with their custom license plates that read "BYEEEEE" driving them to the launch pad to climb aboard the spacecraft. Just before 1 a.m. all four had taken their seats ahead of hatch closure.

The secretive zero-G indicator seen floating around the cabin during the launch broadcast turned out to be a stuffed three-toed sloth, chosen by Mogensen as it's one of his children's favorite animals that they saw during a vacation to Costa Rica.

They arrived at Kennedy Space Center a week ago to prep for the flight, which is the seventh rotational mission for SpaceX under NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

Crew-7 will perform about 300 experiments while docked for six months with 81 new investigations onboard, said NASA International Space Station program manager Joel Montalbano.

The Crew Dragon Endurance, which is flying for the third time, was set to arrive at the International Space Station at about 8 a.m. today, parking next to its sister capsule Crew Dragon Endeavour.

That's the ride home for Crew-6, who have been orbiting the Earth since their arrival in March. The station's population will increase to 11 until the Crew-6 departure, expected in about five days for a splashdown off the coast of Florida.

For now Crew-7 will become part of the ISS Expedition 69 expected to stay on board for about 190 days. Mogensen will then take command of the station in September after the arrival of another three new crew members who will fly up on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft to relieve three crew members, including NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, who have been aboard the Space Station for nearly a year.

Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, from left, prepare to leave the Operations and Checkout Building early Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, before heading to the launch pad to board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a mission to the International Space Station, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)









