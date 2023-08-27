After tight opening half, Bryant salts away victory





Benton entered Saturday night's Salt Bowl game against Saline County rival Bryant with one plan in mind: Give the ball to running back Braylen Russell in any way possible.

With a player as talented as the University of Arkansas commitment in the backfield, one could hardly blame Benton Coach Brad Harris and his staff for coming up with the scheme.

But when Russell went down with a high left ankle sprain and his backup, Chris Barnard, was also slowed by cramps in his right leg, the Panthers were left with few remaining options.

In the first half, everything went to plan, Russell rushed 19 times for 73 yards, caught 2 passes for 28 yards and scored a touchdown. Benton also dominated time of possession and held Bryant to seven points.

In the second half, Russell did not play a snap as he returned from halftime with a heavily-taped ankle and watched from the sideline as Bryant won 35-6 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

"That's exactly what we tried to get done, we just couldn't hang on," Harris said. "If Braylen doesn't get hurt, who knows what happens. But that's part of the game.

"That's when it went bad for us. ... It is what it is. Tonight, they won the battle of attrition. We got thin on depth, had some guys cramp, had some injuries in key situations. More quality depth wins the ball game, that's the bottom line."

Bryant took a 7-6 lead into halftime and it wasn't until Benton's first possession of the second half that the Hornets began to pull away .

On the Panthers' third play after halftime, Hornets linebacker Sebastian Oltmans intercepted quarterback Cline Hooten's pass, returning it to the Benton 38.

Two plays later, Bryant wide receiver Mytorian Singleton shrugged off a defender and took a Jordan Walker pass 15 yards for a touchdown to make the score 14-6.

"That [interception] was timely," Bryant Coach Quad Sanders said. "When you get an opportunity to make plays, you got to make plays."

Early in the fourth quarter, Bryant forced Benton into a punt situation from inside its own 20. The Hornets sent pressure and blocked the punt, allowing Brenden Bennett to pick up the ball near the goal line and score to give Bryant a 21-6 lead.

"It was still a two-touchdown game, then they blocked the punt and it just got ugly from there," Harris said. "We knew that they were going to bring some pressure."

On its next possession, Bryant opened with a pass from Walker to Singleton for 36 yards. Four short runs later, Singleton took a shovel pass 3 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-6.

Singleton has been making big plays at War Memorial Stadium since his sophomore-year heroics helped Bryant to the 2021 Class 7A state championship game. On Saturday night, he caught 5 passes for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns, all in the second half.

"That's the expectation we have for Mytorian," Sanders said. "We just got to figure out a way to get him the ball more. It's just plain and simple."

In the final minutes, Bryant backup quarterback Jeremiah Motes hit Kaleb Tucker for a 24-yard touchdown to seal the Hornets' eighth straight win against its rival.

With Saturday's victory, Bryant took the all-time series lead versus Benton 25-24-2. The Salt Bowl series lead extends to 20-1-2 in favor of the Hornets.

The win was also Sanders' first as a head coach after being the Hornets' defensive coordinator the past five season.

"A win is great," Sanders said. "I get to wake up tomorrow and decide if I want to go fishing or not. It's huge to me; the first win is always a good one. It's good to get it out of the way."





Bryant wide receiver Shawn Rycraw makes a reception during Saturday’s Salt Bowl against Benton at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The Hornets, the five-time defending Class 7A state champions, won 35-6. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)











